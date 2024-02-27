The Best 'Black Cat' Air Jordans

Michael Jordan was known in his playing days as the Black Cat—NBA peers gave him the moniker because of how smooth, fierce, and agile he was on the court. It was also the inspiration for the Air Jordan 13, designed by Tinker Hatfield, as the sole unit of the shoe was made to resemble a cat’s paw. There was even an alternate Air Jordan 13 “Tinker” that has been labeled as the “Black Cat.”

But most sneaker enthusiasts know the “Black Cat” name from the all-black colorways that have been transferred over to many Air Jordans. It’s been put on the 13, which was an obvious choice, but more notably on the Air Jordan 3 and 4, which were contrasted by the “Pure Money” (all-white) versions of the shoes too. In recent times, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” has become one of the most popular Air Jordans, shooting up in resale value years after its release. It never had that status when it first released, but it’s aged well with time.

Now we know that all of these aren’t true “Black Cat” editions, but we tried to include all of the Jordans that exude the all-black design language the best. For this list, we cast a wide net for “Black Cat” Air Jordans, featuring some colorways that are mostly black but were never technically known as “Black Cat” retros. These are the best of them.