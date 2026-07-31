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'Laser' Air Jordan 3: All of the August 2026 Air Jordan Release Dates

The 'Laser' Air Jordan 3 and other Air Jordans are releasing in August.

'Flint' Air Jordan 13, 'Laser' Air Jordan 3, 'Oreo' Air Jordan 6
The 'Laser' Air Jordan 3 and other Air Jordans are releasing in August. Via Complex

Air Jordan releases for August 2026 start off strong with three drops happening on the first day of the month, which include the return of the “Flint” Air Jordan 13.

While a majority of the releases are new iterations of popular Air Jordan models, including the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 and the “Laser” Air Jordan 3, popular styles like the “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 and the “Chrome” Air Jordan 8 are also returning in August.

Scroll on for a closer look and the release details for all of the August 2026 Air Jordan Releases.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16

Price: $255
When: Saturday, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: After weeks of anticipation, Free The Youth’s Air Jordan 16 collab is dropping on two different occasions in August. The first will arrive on Aug. 1 exclusively at Freetheyouthxjordan.net and then on a wider scale on Aug. 15 at select Jordan Brand stockists.

Air Jordan 1 High ‘Love Letter’

Price: $185
When: Saturday, Aug. 1
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Love Letter” Air Jordan 1 High pays tribute to Michael Jordan’s final retirement in 2003 with words from his retirement letter stamped on the ankle collar. Additional details include the brown leather overlays on the heel that are inspired by the surface of a basketball.

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Air Jordan 13 ‘Flint’

Price: $255
When: Saturday, July 10
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The “Flint” Air Jordan 13 is releasing for the fifth time during the first weekend in August. The latest retro is true to the original design, featuring a navy panel on the sides of the upper, white leather toe box, and grey suede mudguards.

Air Jordan 13 ‘Wings’

Price: $215
When: Thursday, Aug. 6
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Joining the return of the “Flint” colorway, Jordan Brand is also releasing a new “Wings” Air Jordan 13 coinciding with back-to-school season. The denim panels on the upper are also meant to be torn to reveal a special graphic underneath.

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Air Jordan 6 ‘Oreo’

Price: $215
When: Saturday, Aug. 8
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is rereleasing the “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 this month for the first time since 2010. The sneaker features a combination of black and white accents unofficially inspired by the Oreo cookie.

Air Jordan 3 Women’s ‘Sports Renaissance’

Price: $205
When: Saturday, Aug. 15
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The upcoming “Sports Renaissance” Air Jordan 3 colorway features a mismatched navy and red color blocking between the left and right shoes. It’s worth noting that the style is releasing exclusively in women’s sizing.

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Air Jordan 3 ‘Laser’

Price: $230
When: Saturday, Aug. 22
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new laser-etched iteration of the Air Jordan 3 is hitting retailers this month. Jordan Brand says the design references different signature moments and achievements from Michael Jordan’s life.

Air Jordan 8 ‘Chrome’

Price: $215
When: Saturday, Aug. 29
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The beloved “Chrome” Air Jordan 8 colorway is coming back later this month in full-family sizing. The sneaker dons a predominantly black color scheme offset by grey and silver accents on the midsole.

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