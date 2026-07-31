Air Jordan releases for August 2026 start off strong with three drops happening on the first day of the month, which include the return of the “Flint” Air Jordan 13.

While a majority of the releases are new iterations of popular Air Jordan models, including the Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 and the “Laser” Air Jordan 3, popular styles like the “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 and the “Chrome” Air Jordan 8 are also returning in August.

Scroll on for a closer look and the release details for all of the August 2026 Air Jordan Releases.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026