A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Via Adidas

This week's lineup of releases is headlined by the introduction of a new Nike signature basketball model, multiple sneaker collabs, and a new Air Jordan colorway.



Kicking things off is the debut of Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 2 as well as the release of the new "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13. Also up for grabs this week are two iterations of the Union LA x Nike Field General along with a new JJJJound x Adidas Samba.



Scroll on for a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.