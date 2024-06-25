A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Union x Nike Field General to the JJJJound x Adidas Samba, here's a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Jun 25, 2024
Via Adidas

This week's lineup of releases is headlined by the introduction of a new Nike signature basketball model, multiple sneaker collabs, and a new Air Jordan colorway.

Kicking things off is the debut of Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 2 as well as the release of the new "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13. Also up for grabs this week are two iterations of the Union LA x Nike Field General along with a new JJJJound x Adidas Samba.

Scroll on for a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.

Via Adidas

Nike Sabrina 2 'Court Vision'

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m
Where: Nike.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: After much anticipation, New York Liberty star guard Sabrina Ionescu's latest signature entry, the Nike Sabrina 2, is finally releasing. The sneaker will debut in a vibrant black and purple "Court Vision" colorway that also features an iridescent Swoosh on the side and "S" logo on the tongue. 

Air Jordan 13 'Dune Red'

Air Jordan 13 sneaker with a textured side panel and a prominent green holographic detail near the heel
Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is introducing a new "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13 makeup this week as part of its Summer 2024 Air Jordan offerings. The majority of the shoe dons a red-based color scheme predominantly on the upper, while white leather panels appear at the tongue and forefoot. 

Nike Air Force 1 Low 'NY vs NY'

A white Nike sneaker with a swoosh logo that fades from peach to pink and blue accents, featuring &quot;NY vs NY&quot; text on the heel
Via Nike

Price: $135
When: Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is releasing a new Air Force 1 colorway coinciding with the annual NY vs NY streetball tournament in New York City this week. The makeup is relatively simple as it features a white-based upper paired with gradient finishes on the Swoosh and on the various "NY vs NY" logo throughout the shoe.

Nike Ja 1 'NY vs NY'

Via Nike

Price: $130
When: Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: In addition to the aforementioned Air Force 1 Low, there's a special Ja 1 colorway dropping this week for Nike's NY vs NY streetball tournament. This pair sports a mixture of blue tones throughout the silhouette and is combined with pink accents on the Swoosh and outsole. The NY vs NY logo is present on the heel counter.

JJJJound x Adidas Samba 'Tobacco'

Via Adidas

Price: $160
When: Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m
Where: Adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: JJJJound and Adidas will follow up their inaugural Samba collab with the launch of another subtle colorway in the form of this "Tobacco" pair here. It's worth mentioning the retail pricing of this pair is less costly with a $160 price tag instead of $250 on the initial pair. 

Union LA x Nike Field General

Via Union LA

Price: $120
When: Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m
Where: Unionlosangeles.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Union LA's latest collab with Nike is a two-shoe Field General collection coming in the "Guava" and "Ivory" colorways. It's worth noting that the "Guava" colorway is releasing exclusively through Union while the "Ivory" makeup will also be available at select Nike stockists.

