A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases
From the Union x Nike Field General to the JJJJound x Adidas Samba, here's a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
This week's lineup of releases is headlined by the introduction of a new Nike signature basketball model, multiple sneaker collabs, and a new Air Jordan colorway.
Kicking things off is the debut of Sabrina Ionescu's Nike Sabrina 2 as well as the release of the new "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13. Also up for grabs this week are two iterations of the Union LA x Nike Field General along with a new JJJJound x Adidas Samba.
Scroll on for a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
