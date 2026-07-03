Jordan 6

The Air Jordan 6, designed by Tinker Hatfield and released by Nike in 1991, introduced a molded heel tab and visible Air cushioning, enhancing both comfort and durability. Its reinforced toe cap and sleek silhouette made it stand out on the court. Michael Jordan wore the Jordan 6 during the Chicago Bulls’ first NBA championship in 1991, a moment that solidified the sneaker’s legendary status. Collectors prioritize Jordan 6 models that commemorate that championship run, especially original colorways like the “Infrared” and limited-edition collaborations. Its defining feature is the unique combination of functional design elements, such as the translucent outsole and lace locks, which continue to influence basketball and streetwear styles decades later.

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Here's How to Get 'Gatorade' Air Jordan 6s Early

The Gatorade x Air Jordan 6 is available now at nike.com.

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These Foot Locker stores will have the green 'Gatorade' Air Jordan 6.

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Nike Sold 'Gatorade' Air Jordans in Actual 7-Elevens

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'Gatorade' Air Jordan 6s Are Available Early

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Green 'Gatorade' Air Jordan 6s Release on Dec. 30

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Michael Jordan's Son Puts Rare Jordans on Display

UNC Air Jordan 6 exclusives celebrating the school's championships.

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'Gatorade' Air Jordan 6s Reportedly Have a New Release Date

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Preview a Bunch of Holiday 2017 Air Jordans Here

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Nike Is Selling These Air Jordans Early

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Get a Peek at Unreleased Air Jordans Inside Nike's HQ

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Nike Is Selling 'Black Cat' Air Jordan 6s Early

Buy 'Black Cat' Air Jordan 6s online here via Nike's early access.

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