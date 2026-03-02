Just because we’re coming off the jam-packed lineup of Air Jordan releases in February, it doesn’t mean that there aren’t still notable drops for March 2026.
Kicking things off this month is the arrival of Teyana Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Jordan 3, but that’s not the only iteration of the silhouette dropping this month. There’s also a new pastel-colored “Spring is in the Air” Jordan 3 dropping later in March.
The most anticipated release of the month will be the return of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High, which has now been rebranded to the Virgil Abloh Archives.
Grab a closer look at March 2026’s Air Jordan releases below and how you can buy a pair.
Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose”
Price: $280
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Teyana Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 is finally hitting retailers this month. A majority of the upper sports a green-based color scheme as a nod to the stems of a rose, while a graphic of the flower is stamped on the tongue. Three-dimensional Rose stems also wrap around the uppers, while concrete details cover the midsoles.
Air Jordan 4 ‘Lakeshow’
Price: $220
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: If you missed out on copping the “Lakeshow” Air Jordan 4 during All-Star Weekend last month, the purple and gold colorway is dropping again at the larger scale in March. The sneaker will be available on SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists.
Air Jordan 1 High Women’s ‘Psychic Blue’
Price: $185
When: Saturday, March 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: A new women’s exclusive Air Jordan 1 High is dropping this month and it’s equipped with premium materials, including hairy suede panels on the Swoosh, the toe box, and collar. Additional charms are provided and can be attached to the laces.
Air Jordan 13 ‘Chicago’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, March 13
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The classic “Chicago” Air Jordan 13 is rereleasing this month in full-family sizing. The latest retro is identical to the original, featuring a white tumbled leather and offset by red suede panels on the heel and midsole. The silhouette’s iconic hologram is once again featured by the collar.
Air Jordan 14 ‘University Blue’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, March 21
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: The black and university blue Air Jordan 14 from 2006 is returning to retailers for the first time ever in two decades. It features a predominantly black nubuck upper offset by university blue hits on the midsole.
Air Jordan 3 ‘Spring Is in the Air’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, March 28
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: As the name suggests, Jordan Brand has prepped a new Air Jordan 3 colorway coinciding with the arrival of the spring season. In addition to the simple sail-colored base, the sneaker is doused in pastel hues throughout.
Virgil Abloh Archive x Air Jordan 1 High
Price: $230
When: Saturday, March 28
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Easily the most anticipated release for the month is the return of the all-white Virgil Abloh Archives (V.A.A.) x Air Jordan 1 High. The style is nearly identical to the original Off-White x Air Jordan 1 from 2018, albeit with the new “V.A.A” branding on the medial side.