'Dune Red' Air Jordan 13 Rumored to Drop in Summer 2024

While there are still a few more Air Jordan 13 releases on tap for 2023, including the "Wolf Grey" and "Wheat" colorways, it appears that the drops for the popular retro will continue next year with a rumored "Dune Red" pair.

Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the aforementioned "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13 will hit retailers in Summer 2024. There are no leaked images of the purported style at the time of writing, but a mock-up depiction from the leaker accounts suggests it will look similar to the "Bin23" colorway that dropped in August 2010, sans the premium details used on the previous pair.

The "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13 is expected to don a red-based upper that's offset by a white toe box and light brown underlay panels toward the heel and midsole. The silhouette's signature hologram will appear on the ankle collar, while a white outsole completes the look.

As of now, release details for this "Dune Red" Air Jordan 13 makeup have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look in the months ahead.