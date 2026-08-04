This week’s lineup of sneaker releases offers a diverse series of options.
The styles include the Nike Book 2, the Nike LeBron 23, and the Crocs Roy. There are also a number of Air Jordans, including the “Wings” Jordan 13 and the return of the “Oreo” Jordan 6. For Adidas, there are a pair of Megaride styles designed in collaboration with Hellstar and Willy Chavarria. Arguably the most anticipated release of the week is Vandy the Pink’s Asics Gel-Nimbus 12.1 collabs, which will be available early at Complex’s pop-up in New York.
Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Crocs Roy
Price: $80
When: Thursday, Aug. 6
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new colorway of the Steven Smith-designed Crocs Roy slipper is releasing this Thursday. The silhouette features various cutouts on the upper designed to move naturally with the wearer’s feet. The Roy will be available on Complex.
Nike Book 2 ‘Just Book’
Price: $155
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Don C’s beloved Chanel bag-inspired Air Jordan 2 serves as the inspiration behind this latest Nike Book 2 colorway. True to the original design, the Book 2 dons a tonal blue color scheme including on the quilted upper down to the tooling.
Air Jordan 13 ‘Wings’
Price: $215
When: Thursday, Aug. 6
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is releasing a new Air Jordan 13 colorway this week that pays homage to the back-to-school season. The standout element of this “Wings” Jordan 13 is the removable denim panel on the upper.
Willy Chavarria x Adidas Megaride AG
Price: $200
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Willy Chavarria’s latest Adidas collab is a pink-colored version of the Megaride AG sneaker inspired by pink bubblegum. It’s worth noting that this project will be available through Complex.
Nike LeBron 23 ‘Hardwood Classics’
Price: $210
When: Friday, Aug. 7
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: This latest Nike LeBron 23 colorway pays homage to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ throwback Hardwood Classics jerseys, featuring an orange and blue color scheme throughout, as well as LeBron James’ classic “LBJ23” logo on the heel.
Hellstar x Adidas Megaride S2
Price: $200
When: Saturday, Aug. 8
Where: StockX.com, Adidas Confirmed and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Hellstar’s latest collaboration with Adidas is a flame-covered Megaride S2 sneaker. The silhouette also has a zip-up design on the upper, with the Megaride cushioning in the heel of the midsole.
Air Jordan 6 ‘Oreo’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Aug. 8
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS and at select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is rereleasing the “Oreo” Air Jordan 6 for the first time since 2010. Much like the cookie of the same name, the sneaker dons a black and white color scheme and has a speckled midsole.
Vandy The Pink x Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1
Price: $N/A
When: Saturday, Aug. 8
Where: Vandy the Pink x Asics Complex Pop-up
What You Need to Know: Vandy the Pink’s latest Asics Gel-Kayano 12.1 collabs will be available early at Complex’s New York store this Saturday, located at 620 Broadway, New York, NY 10012. The styles include the “Vanilla” and “Chocolate” makeups.