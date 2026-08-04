This week’s lineup of sneaker releases offers a diverse series of options.

The styles include the Nike Book 2, the Nike LeBron 23, and the Crocs Roy. There are also a number of Air Jordans, including the “Wings” Jordan 13 and the return of the “Oreo” Jordan 6. For Adidas, there are a pair of Megaride styles designed in collaboration with Hellstar and Willy Chavarria. Arguably the most anticipated release of the week is Vandy the Pink’s Asics Gel-Nimbus 12.1 collabs, which will be available early at Complex’s pop-up in New York.

Check out this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026