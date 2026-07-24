Here's What's Hidden Inside the 'Wings' Air Jordan 13

As confirmed earlier this year, Jordan Brand is spotlighting its charitable Wings program with the release of a new Air Jordan 13 colorway in August.
At the center of the “Wings” Air Jordan 13’s design is the black denim panel on the lateral side of the upper which is inspired by back-to-school season, and by children wearing them on the playground. Through wear, the panel can tear away and reveals a special “Wings Legacy” graphic.
Since its launch in 2015, the Jordan Brand Wings program has provided youth access to education, mentorship, and various programming across the world. This includes over 4,060 scholarships, over 1,450 students completing the brand’s design program, and 42 internships placed.
Readers will be able to cop the “Wings” Air Jordan 13 on Aug. 6 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $215. Grab a closer look at the sneaker’s hidden details in the video below.