A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5 to a restock of the NOCTA Air Force 1, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Nov 21, 2023
Via Nike

The holiday season is here, which means its time to start thinking about the gifts you will be getting your loved ones in a few weeks. What better gift than some new sneakers?

Some worthwhile options this week include the NOCTA Air Force 1, A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5, a pair of Sambas from End Clothing, the return of the "Fear" Air Jordan 3 for its 10th anniversary, and more.  

Take a closer look at all of this week's best new sneaker releases below. 

Air Jordan 13 'Wheat'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Air Jordan 13 has been given the wheat treatment. A white leather upper is accented with wheat suede on areas like the midsole and heel. The color scheme first released in 2004 and marked the first time that the 13 was retroed. 

End x Adidas Samba

Via End. Clothing

Price: $135
When: Tuesday, Nov. 21
Where: End. Launches
What You Need to Know: End Clothing's take on the trendy Adidas Samba is dropping later this week. Part of the Consortium Cup, the "Past" colorway features a tan suede upper and tonal canvas overlay on the toe. The Three Stripes, heel tab, and outsole are accented with colorful frayed tapestry. 

Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike Vaporwaffle

Via Jean Paul Gaultier

Price: $250
When: Wednesday, Nov. 22
Where: jeanpaulgaultier.com
What You Need to Know: Sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier have joined forces for a three-way collab on the Nike Vaporwaffle. Debuted in 2021 and dropping exclusively via JPG's website, the pairs feature a basketweave upper and the layered design language that has become a signature of Sacai x Nike collabs. Two colorways will be sold, white and multicolored.

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: NOCTA's Air Force 1 is restocking on Black Friday. Drake's take on the classic white-on-white low tops include special details like hearts replacing the stars on the outsole, a NOCTA logo on the left heel, "Love You Forever" written on each midsole, and beads that can be used to customize the dubraes.

Air Jordan 3 'Fear'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The "Fear" Air Jordan 3 is returning for the first time since its debut in 2013. Its dark grey nubuck upper is accented by tonal elphant print paneling and bright orange details. The original "Fear" pack also included an Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 5.

Dime x Reebok

Via Reebok

Price: $120-$130
When: Saturday, Nov. 25
Where: reebok.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Montreal's Dime is dropping more Club Cs with Reebok. Grey and sand suede versions of the Club C Revenge each feature subtle gold branding. The third pair from this drop is a Club C Bulc dressed in metallic silver patent leather with chunky tan laces. 

Humanrace x Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS

Via Humanrace

Price: $230
When: Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: adidas.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Pharrell's Humanrace will be releasing four new colorways of the NMD S1 MAHBS later this week. Each features an oatmeal canvas upper with mint, cacao, pink sea salt, or tonal accents. 

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 5

Via A Ma Maniere

Price: $225
When: Monday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: A Ma Maniere's Air Jordan 5 is getting a wider release in a few days. The OG-esque color scheme is given a premium upgrade with a white nubuck upper, pre-yellowed netting and outsoles, and blue accents. A Ma Maniere's "A" logo appears on the right tongue, outsole, and monogram liner. 

