It appears that Air Jordan 13 releases aren't going anywhere anytime soon, as Jordan Brand has prepped a new colorway arriving in 2024.

Joining the "Dune Red" pair that's rumored to hit stores next summer, newly leaked images and early info from @zSneakerheadz suggest that a new make-up is also releasing early next year.

The upcoming pair dons an OG-styled color blocking, with white leather covering the side panels and toe box. The sneaker is also equipped with a blue-ish grey nubuck on the underlays and midsole, which is a hue that isn't often used on Air Jordan retros. The shoe's signature hologram on the ankle collar remains intact, while a black and white outsole sits below.

Jordan Brand has released several Air Jordan 13s this year, including bringing back the popular "Wheat" colorway that was originally released in 2004.

According to @zSneakerheadz, this new Air Jordan 13 colorway is scheduled to be released on Feb. 10 in full-family sizing. At the time of writing, launch details have yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand.

UPDATE (01/27): Jordan Brand has confirmed that the "Blue Grey" Air Jordan 13 will arrive on Feb. 10 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists. The style will be available in full-family sizing, with the adult pairs retailing for $200.

Air Jordan 13 "Blue Grey"

Release Date: 02/10/24

Color: White/Yellow Ochre-Blue Grey-Black

Style #: 414571-170

Price: $200