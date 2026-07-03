Air Jordan 11

The Air Jordan 11, designed by Tinker Hatfield and first released in 1995, stands out with its glossy patent leather mudguard, carbon fiber spring plate, and translucent outsole. These elements combined to deliver both high performance on the basketball court and a distinctive, elegant look that broke traditional sneaker design boundaries. Michael Jordan wore the AJ11 during his first full season after returning from retirement, cementing its status as a symbol of athletic excellence and style. Its defining feature is the pioneering use of patent leather, which gave the shoe a formal flair that made it a staple beyond sports, embraced by sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike. Fans return to the Air Jordan 11 for its connection to key cultural moments, like its role in the 1996 NBA Finals, and its ability to bridge basketball heritage with streetwear culture, maintaining a passionate community of collectors who prize both its design and historical significance.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

New 'Space Jam'-Themed Air Jordan 11 to Release This Year

Here's what to know about the 'Green Screen' Air Jordan 11.

Victor Deng8 days ago
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

Early Look at the 2026 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11

The classic 'Space Jam' Jordan 11 is returning this holiday season.

Victor Deng19 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Low 'UNC'
Sneakers

The Best Air Jordan 11 Lows of All Time, Ranked

Parade? UNC? Citrus? Here's how we ranked the best low-cut Air Jordan 11s.

Zac Dubasik93 days ago
V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1
Sneakers

V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1: All of April 2026's Air Jordan Release Dates

This month's Air Jordan releases include the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1.

Victor Deng108 days ago
'Panda' Dunks
Sneakers

The 'Panda' Dunks Are the Most Resold Sneakers of All Time on StockX

StockX reveals its best-selling products of the last decade.

Victor Deng131 days ago
Advertisement
Michael Jordan NBA All Star Air Jordan 4 'Bred' Air Jordan 17 Low 'Lightning
Sneakers

10 Best Air Jordans Worn by Michael Jordan in All-Star Games, Ranked

'Columbia' 11s? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4s? Here's how we ranked them in honor of Michael Jordan's birthday.

Zac Dubasik151 days ago
424's Fall/Winter 2026 collection was one of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week Men's.
Style

The Best of Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2026

From Willy Chavarria’s biggest presentation yet to an amazing collab between Junya Watanabe and Stussy, these were our favorite things from Paris Fashion Week Men’s FW26.

Mike DeStefano172 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Collabs
Sneakers

Air Jordan 11 Collabs We Want to Release

Supreme? Travis Scott? Union? Here are what some Jordan 11 collabs might look like.

Ben Felderstein172 days ago
CDG x Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

Comme des Garcons x Air Jordan 11 Collabs Surface

Here's what to know about the Comme des Garcons x Air Jordan 11.

Victor Deng175 days ago
Air Jordan 11 'Concord,' Air Jordan 11 'Legend Blue,' Air Jordan 11 'Bred,' Air Jordan 11 'Space Jam'
Sneakers

Complete Guide to Air Jordan 11 Colorways

From the 'Space Jam' to the 'Bred' to the 'Concord,' here's a complete history of the Air Jordan 11.

Sole Collector175 days ago
Advertisement
'Universe' Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

'Universe' Air Jordan 11 Is Set to Release This Year

Here's what to know about the 'Universe' Air Jordan 11.

Victor Deng179 days ago
'Gamma' Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

'Gamma' Air Jordan 11 Retro Is Restocking on SNKRS Today

Here's how to buy the 'Gamma' Air Jordan 11.

Victor Deng190 days ago
'Gamma' Jordan 11
Sneakers

Nike SNKRS Reveals Its 10 Most Popular Releases of 2025

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4? 'Galaxy' Nike Foamposite One? 'Gamma' Air Jordan 11? Here's how they ranked.

Victor Deng200 days ago
Gamma Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

'Gamma' Air Jordan 11 Was the 2nd Biggest Release Day Launch on StockX

Here's how the 'Gamma' Jordan 11 is performing amongst other colorways on StockX.

Victor Deng214 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App