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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 27: Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Sports

NBA Suspends Paul George for 25 Games for Violating Anti-Drug Policy

The Philadelphia 76ers star claimed to have been taking "improper medication."

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
Edie Falco in a black dress smiles at an event; next to her, Joel Embiid in a Philadelphia 76ers jersey stands on the court.
Sports

Edie Falco Calls Joel Embiid 'Mean’ for Elbowing Jalen Brunson

The 'Sopranos' actress and Knicks fan isn't a fan of how Embiid elbowed Jalen Brunson in a game last year.

Alex Ocho569 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers logo on a basketball court, featuring a red and blue "76" with stars above. A basketball rests on the floor.
Sports

Philadelphia 76ers Uses Font That Makes 'Final' Look Like 'Anal' in Scorecard

The 76ers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night.

tara mahadevan600 days ago
Tyrese Maxey holds his Philadelphia 76ers jersey with a big smile while standing near a large metal bell. Posters with basketball themes decorate the background
Sports

Sixers Celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s $204 Million Extension With Black Jersey Tease

The black jersey design immediately sent fans into a frenzy about a possible return for the upcoming season. Such excitement, however, appears to be premature.

Trace William Cowen740 days ago
harden on the court
Sports

NBA Fans React to James Harden’s Reported Trade to LA Clippers

The news broke overnight, with sources saying Harden was headed to the Clippers as part of a larger deal.

Trace William Cowen991 days ago
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james harden and daryl morey
Sports

James Harden Calls Daryl Morey a ‘Liar,’ Says He’ll ‘Never Be a Part of an Organization That He’s a Part Of’

Harden made certain the cameras got his comments in full by repeating the statement, which comes amid a press tour in China.

Trace William Cowen1069 days ago
James Harden reacts to a timeout during a NBA game.
Sports

James Harden Reacts to Being Left Off All-Star Game Roster

James Harden was not selected for the Eastern Conference All-Star Game roster, and he responded on his Instagram Stories to the perceived snub.

Jose Martinez1261 days ago
Ben Simmons calls to teammates during an NBA game.
Sports

Ben Simmons and 76ers Reportedly Settle Grievance Where He Sought Nearly $20 Million Withheld in 2021-22 Season

Ben Simmons and the 76ers have reportedly reached a settlement agreement on the grievance he filed back in April over nearly $20 million in salary withheld.

Jose Martinez1432 days ago
Ben Simmons during Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs
Sports

Ben Simmons Likes Skip Bayless Tweet Ripping Harden's Game 6 Performance & Claim Ben Will Make Trade Look Foolish

Shortly after the Philadelphia Sixers' season-ending loss to the Miami Heat on Thursday night, Skip Bayless took to Twitter to blast James Harden's performance.

Brad Callas1527 days ago
Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with James Harden
Sports

Fans React to Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Putting Second Unit Struggles on James Harden Following Pistons Loss

"It was more James than them," the Philadelphia 76ers head coach said in response to a comment about his team losing to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Abel Shifferaw1569 days ago
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Michael Rubin and Jay Z are pictured together
Style

Michael Rubin’s Fanatics, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and More Acquire Mitchell & Ness for $250 Million

In a statement, Jay-Z called the Philly-based lifestyle brand a "true classic" that will now be introduced to a "new generation" of potential fans.

Trace William Cowen1611 days ago
Meek Mill is seen performing
Music

Meek Mill Celebrates 76ers' Victory Over Lakers by Crashing Press Conference

Meek Mill was in celebration mode after Thursday night's game. The 6ixers' Joel Embiid, meanwhile, thanked his teammates for securing the victory.

Trace William Cowen1632 days ago
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks out during the game.
Sports

Sixers Fans Who Were Ejected for Heckling Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Called Him ‘Boy'

Sixers fans were ejected on Thursday for heckling Carmelo Anthony during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers that went down at Wells Fargo Center.

Abel Shifferaw1632 days ago
Ben Simmons reports to practice in Philadelphia.
Sports

Sixers Reportedly Hopeful Ben Simmons Will Return to Team After He Arrives in Philadelphia

All-Star guard Ben Simmons reported to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Monday to take a COVID test, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports sources as saying.

Abel Shifferaw1740 days ago
ben joel jimmy
Sports

Joel Embiid Reveals Sixers Got Rid of Jimmy Butler Because of Ben Simmons, Says Teams Were ‘Built Around His Needs’

Joel Embiid spoke candidly about the ongoing Ben Simmons saga on Thursday, and said that he's the real reason the Sixers got rid of Jimmy Butler.

Jordan Rose1752 days ago
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