Drake Trolled Over Photo of Him Smiling Next to Joel Embiid After 76ers Star Hits Game-Winner vs. Raptors
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After the Raptors fell to 76ers 104-101 on Wednesday night, Drizzy was photographed smiling alongside Joel Embiid moments after he hit the game-winning shot.Brenton Blanchet
James Harden talks NBA championship hopes with the Philadelphia Sixers, the Brooklyn Nets stint, free throw narratives, and Body Armor campaign.Zion Olojede
Basketball star Tobias Harris recently sat down with Complex to explain the complexities and stigmas surrounding mental health.Amber McKynzie
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Ben Simmons Reportedly Won’t Report to Sixers Training Camp, Intends to Never Play for Team Again
Ben Simmons reportedly won't attend the first day of the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp next week, and allegedly never wants to play for the franchise again.tara mahadevan