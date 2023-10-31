NBA Fans React to James Harden’s Reported Trade to LA Clippers

Citing sources, Woj reported that the Clippers had acquired Harden in a trade with the 76ers under which the Philly team would be sending Harden to Los Angeles alongside P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev. The 76ers reportedly stand to gain Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, Nicolas Batum, and more.

With the move, Harden—whose longest tenure was with the Houston Rockets from 2012-2021—will be playing on the Clippers alongside Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George.

As of September, Harden was telling reporters to "chill" when it came to reports about his relationship with the 76ers. Just one month prior, he called 76ers president Daryl Morey a "liar" while speaking at an event in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at the time, as seen here. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

Naturally, fans had a lot to say following news of Harden's move to the Clippers. See a sampling of reactions below.