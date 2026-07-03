Converse Shai 001

The Converse SHAI 001 is the first signature basketball shoe for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, released in 2025 for $130. Developed with Gilgeous-Alexander serving as creative director of Converse Basketball, the shoe features a puffed unibody molded upper, a forefoot Nike Zoom Air unit, a radial traction pattern, and a locking zipper system that allows for multiple wear configurations—on and off the court. The SHAI 001's most distinctive feature is its zipper: a functional design element that works in tandem with an inner bootie and ghillie lacing system to let the wearer adjust containment and styling independently. That dual-mode construction—equally suited for the hardwood and everyday wear—reflects Gilgeous-Alexander's stated goal of making a shoe that performs at the guard position without sacrificing the kind of personal expression he brings to his tunnel fits. The debut "Butter" colorway, a warm yellow, set the tone for a line built around SGA's aesthetic sensibility as much as his game.

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