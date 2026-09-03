Style

Naomi Osaka Wears Custom Thom Browne for Latest US Open Look

Osaka previously wore another New York-based brand, Who Decides War, for the 2026 US Open.

Naomi Osaka walks on a tennis court at the US Open, wearing a white outfit and visor, carrying a blue bag.
Image via Getty/TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

Naomi Osaka isn’t letting up at the 2026 US Open.

On Thursday, Osaka wore custom Thom Browne when arriving for her women’s singles second-round match against Katerina Siniakova in New York City. Per brand reps, the look included an all-in-one modular chesterfield overcoat in white silk gazar, matched with belts and silver cricketing details. The latter boasts a half-drop appliqué of white and silver tennis rackets. Completing the look is a pleated skirt with white athletic mesh inserts.

Speaking with Vogue, stylist Law Roach, also known for his work with Zendaya, praised Browne as “one of the great American designers of our time” while detailing the focus on American brands he proposed to Osaka when embarking on the development of her US Open looks.

For a previous US Open look, Roach styled Osaka in Who Decides War, another New York-based brand.

Earlier this year, Osaka came in at No. 9 on Complex’s ranking of the 20 most influential women in sports, joining WNBA star Paige Bueckers and Olympic champ Alysa Liu on the list, among others. See here for the full ranking.

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