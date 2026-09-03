Naomi Osaka Wears Custom Thom Browne for Latest US Open Look

On Thursday, Osaka wore custom Thom Browne when arriving for her women’s singles second-round match against Katerina Siniakova in New York City . Per brand reps, the look included an all-in-one modular chesterfield overcoat in white silk gazar, matched with belts and silver cricketing details. The latter boasts a half-drop appliqué of white and silver tennis rackets. Completing the look is a pleated skirt with white athletic mesh inserts.

Speaking with Vogue, stylist Law Roach, also known for his work with Zendaya, praised Browne as “one of the great American designers of our time” while detailing the focus on American brands he proposed to Osaka when embarking on the development of her US Open looks.

For a previous US Open look, Roach styled Osaka in Who Decides War, another New York-based brand.