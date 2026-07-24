Thom Browne

Thom Browne emerged in the early 2000s as a transformative force in American luxury fashion, redefining the suit with his signature shrunken proportions and the iconic four-bar stripe on sleeves. His New York-based label gained a cult following for turning traditional tailoring into a theatrical experience, with runway shows that blur the lines between fashion and performance art. Browne’s work stands out for its conceptual approach to formalwear, often featuring playful details like unexpected cutouts and bold fabric choices. His influence extends beyond menswear into womenswear and accessories, captivating a community that values precision craftsmanship and boundary-pushing design within luxury fashion.

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Olivia Wilde
Style

Olivia Wilde Turns Heads at Met Gala by Wearing Cage Attached to Her Rear End

The actress and director arrived at the event in a Thom Browne gown, complete with a structural cage.

tara mahadevan84 days ago
A man in a formal suit with glasses poses confidently at a glamorous event, surrounded by photographers and guests.
Style

Dwayne Johnson's Met Gala Debut Came With a $3.3 Million Jacob & Co. Watch on His Wrist

The 714-diamond Billionaire III, one of only 18 ever made, anchored a Thom Browne look from stylist Ilaria Urbinati.

Brendan Frederick84 days ago
Thom Browne x Asics Gel-Kayano 14
Sneakers

Thom Browne's $450 Asics Gel-Kayano 14 Collabs Release Today

Here's a closer look at the Thom Browne x Asics Gel-Kayano 14 collection.

Victor Deng148 days ago
Doechii at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doechii Steps Out in Custom Thom Browne for Her Grammy-Winning Night

The 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' rapper wore custom Thom Browne fits for her big night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams540 days ago
A person with long curly hair in a cream sweater on the left; another in sunglasses and casual wear sitting by a van on the right.
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Lacoste x Le Fleur*, Supreme x Fox Racing, Marni x Dingyun Zhang, and More

This week's best style releases include collaborations like Lacoste x le FLEUR*, Supreme x Fox Racing, Marni x Dingyun Zhang, and more.

Lei Takanashi1021 days ago
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A colorful tote bag with text, a striped sleep mask, and a matching striped neck pillow.
Style

10 Stylish Vacation Essentials You Need Right Now

Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean you should compromise your style. From Kenzo bucket hats to Stone Island swim trunks, here are the most stylish vacation essentials.

Lei Takanashi1103 days ago
shai gilgeous-alexander at met gala 2023
Style

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Praise for 2023 Met Gala Look, Signs With Isla Group

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s NBA season may be over, but he’s certainly compensating for it by going all out in his appearance at the Met Gala this week.

Louis Pavlakos1183 days ago
Luar Thom Browne Who Decides War Best New York Fashion Week Fall 2023 Shows
Style

The Best of New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

New York Fashion Week's Fall 2023 shows did not disappoint. From Thom Browne's return to Heron Preston's debut NYFW presentation, here were our favorite shows.

Lei Takanashi1251 days ago
Best of NYFW Celeb Street Style Featuring Juelz Santana and Jim Jones
Style

The Best Celeb Street Style at NYFW: Pusha T, Dipset, and More

Pusha T in Thom Browne, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones of Dipset in Who Decides War, J. Balvin in Willy Chavarria, these are the best celeb outfits from NYFW

Lei Takanashi1252 days ago
Designer Thom Browne poses for a portrait
Style

Thom Browne Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against Adidas Over Three-Stripe Design

The sportswear giant sued the American fashion label for $8 million in 2021, claiming its stripe designs infringed on Adidas' iconic trademarks.

Joshua Espinoza1293 days ago
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Thom Browne is pictured at an event
Style

Thom Browne Announced as New Chairman of the CFDA

In a statement shared on Monday, the award-winning designer said he was "excited" to take on this new role, which is effective at the top of next year.

Trace William Cowen1386 days ago
A look at a new Thom Browne space
Style

Thom Browne Unveils New Retail Space at Private Club in France

The Thom Browne Tennis Pro Shop is available for appointment-only shopping and features carefully curated furniture pieces and other design touches.

Trace William Cowen1476 days ago
Paris and Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 Top Moments
Style

The Best of Men's Fashion Month Spring/Summer 2023

From Gucci's collab with Harry Styles to the latest from Louis Vuitton, here are some of the top moments from Milan and Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023.

Mike DeStefano1488 days ago
Thom Browne SS22 Swimwear
Style

Thom Browne Launches Spring/Summer 2022 Swimwear Collection

The New York-based label showcases the range in a black-and-white campaign shot by Richard Phibbs. You can shop the unisex collection now online.

Joshua Espinoza1511 days ago

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