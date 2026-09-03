Daejon Love Date Victim Pushes Back on Notion That He Only Targeted White Women

A woman who went on a date with alleged dating-app fraudster Daejon Love is speaking out. Rachel Anderson, who is white, told TMZ she does not believe race played any role in how Love selected his targets. “I would say he targeted women that he thought were vulnerable,” she said near the 17-minute mark in the video linked below “I don't know the dozens of them but [from] the few stories that I have seen he was looking [for] single mothers, recently-divorced, things like that. That was the pattern that I noticed.”

She continued, “Are there more white women? I believe so. Yes, for sure. I believe there are more white women that I've seen as far as this goes. But that wasn't what first came to my mind. What first came to my mind was, from the handful of testimonies that I have seen online, ‘This one's mother had just died when he came into the picture.’ … I was recently divorced.” Anderson said she met Love at a restaurant in Portland, Oregon in 2024, and the date unraveled fast. She knew something was wrong within 10 minutes due to his “non-stop talking” and how “self-absorbed” he was. She also recalled a bizarre moment where she excused herself to the restroom only to find Love asking each patron if he could move plants on their table to place them closer to the window. When she asked him what he was doing, he allegedly answered, “This is something we do in Switzerland, you wouldn’t know anything about that.” Anderson acknowledged that Love's stories had obvious holes, but said people with trusting dispositions may have extended him the benefit of the doubt. “I think if it just depends on what as a woman, what gives you the ick. For me, a braggard will never be someone that I can emotionally invest in. Regardless he could have been telling the truth [but] his personality was awful and I hated it.”

What is Daejon Love accused of?

Love, whose full name is Daejon Labrayae Love, was Love, whose full name is Daejon Labrayae Love, is accused of defrauding at least 26 identified victims across California, Idaho, Washington, and Oregon out of roughly $1.3 million, according to ESPN. Federal investigators believe the actual victim count is considerably higher. The 35-year-old was arrested along with Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, by the FBI on Aug. 24 at Boise Airport, Idaho. The two face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud in the U.S. District of Oregon. Both remain in federal custody in Boise. Financial records show $1.38 million flowing into Love's accounts between January 2021 and June 2025, with roughly half withdrawn in cash or moved through peer-to-peer payment apps and the rest spent on travel, clothing, and cars. The alleged scheme, which began in February 2022, relied on dating apps. Love presented himself as a San Francisco 49ers wide receiver or a wealthy real estate investor with Swiss family ties, operating under pseudonyms including Jon Love and Jordan Love.