Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player who gained international attention by winning the 2018 US Open as the 20th seed. She was born on October 16, 1997, in Osaka, Japan. Known for her aggressive baseline play and one of the fastest serves in women’s tennis, she has secured multiple Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open and US Open, marking her as a dominant force on the WTA Tour. Osaka’s distinct blend of athletic power and calm under pressure sets her apart in the sport’s modern era. Her influence reaches beyond the court through her vocal advocacy for racial justice and mental health awareness, notably during major tournaments like the US Open and French Open. Osaka’s choice to withdraw from the 2021 French Open to focus on her mental health sparked a global conversation about athlete wellness and the demands of professional sports. Fans and fellow athletes alike respect her for challenging traditional expectations, reshaping how players use their visibility to address social issues.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Naomi Osaka Serves Looks and Tennis at the French Open
Sports

Naomi Osaka Turns French Open Entrance Into Couture Runway

From recycled tennis gear to sparkling sequins, Naomi Osaka and designer Kevin Germanier turned Roland-Garros into a couture moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts on a point to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 22, 2026.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Apologizes After Tense Exchange With Sorana Cirstea: ‘I Don’t Like Disrespecting People'

Immediately after her match against Cirstea at the Australian Open, Osaka was dismissive of her opponent's complaints.

Joe Price176 days ago
A person wearing a Dodgers jersey and a colorful flower hat with a smiley face, standing in a stadium.
Style

A Complete History of Takashi Murakami’s Sports Collaborations

Ahead of his latest work celebrating the Dodgers World Series championship, we took a look back at Murakami's decade of sports collabs.

Mike DeStefano248 days ago
Naomi Osaka's Hana Kuma Partners with REVOLT to Turn the Spotlight on Women Athletes
Sports

Naomi Osaka Teams Up With Major Media Power to Elevate Women Athletes

The new partnership will focus on women's personal journeys in athletics.

Bernadette Giacomazzo293 days ago
Osaka Naomi reacts after the women's singles quarterfinal match between Osaka Naomi of Japan and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic at the 2025 US Open tennis championships in New York, the United States, Sept. 3, 2025.
Sports

What Is Naomi Osaka’s Relationship Status? Inside Her Dating History

The tennis phenom is playing at the U.S. Open.

Jessica Mcbride316 days ago
Advertisement
Naomi Osaka boyfriend
Sports

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Her Child With Former Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka has a daughter with ex-boyfriend Cordae.

Jessica Mcbride320 days ago
Naomi Osaka Says She Feels 'Really Good' Ahead of the US Open
Sports

Naomi Osaka Says She Feels 'Really Good' Ahead of the U.S. Open

'The U.S. Open is an embodiment of New York,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo324 days ago
Naomi Osaka Sells Back L.A. Home to Nick & Vanessa Lachey for $2M More Than Her Initial Purchase Price
Sports

Naomi Osaka Sells Back L.A. Home to Nick & Vanessa Lachey for $2M More Than Initial Purchase Price

The Lacheys repurchased the home for a 'dash under $8M,' while Osaka purchased it for $6.3M.

Bernadette Giacomazzo335 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Rapper Cordae (L) and professional tennis player Naomi Osaka attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Announces Breakup With Cordae: 'No Bad Blood'

The professional tennis player called their daughter, Shai, her "biggest blessing."

Jaelani Turner-Williams557 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Cordae attends the Impact Mentorship holiday celebration hosted by Joey Bada$$ on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Cordae Says Fatherhood Makes Him Feel 'More Productive'

The rapper shares a one-and-a-half year-old daughter, Shai, with Naomi Osaka

Jaelani Turner-Williams576 days ago
Advertisement
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Naomi Osaka attends 'Prelude to the Olympics' at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Says She Was 'Ashamed' and Pressured to 'Snap Back' in Post-Birth Weight Loss Journey

The tennis star shared an Instagram carousel of her gradual weight loss after giving birth to her daughter, Shai, last July.

Jaelani Turner-Williams627 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 22: Naomi Osaka makes a pre-US Open 2024 appearance at TAG Heuer 5th Avenue Boutique on August 22, 2024 in New York City.
Sports

Naomi Osaka Says She's 'Not as Involved' on Social Media Anymore and 'Began to Feel Like It Was Very Negative'

The mother and four-time Grand Slam singles champion has largely gone offline to protect her peace.

Jaelani Turner-Williams646 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App