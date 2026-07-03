Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player who gained international attention by winning the 2018 US Open as the 20th seed. She was born on October 16, 1997, in Osaka, Japan. Known for her aggressive baseline play and one of the fastest serves in women’s tennis, she has secured multiple Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open and US Open, marking her as a dominant force on the WTA Tour. Osaka’s distinct blend of athletic power and calm under pressure sets her apart in the sport’s modern era. Her influence reaches beyond the court through her vocal advocacy for racial justice and mental health awareness, notably during major tournaments like the US Open and French Open. Osaka’s choice to withdraw from the 2021 French Open to focus on her mental health sparked a global conversation about athlete wellness and the demands of professional sports. Fans and fellow athletes alike respect her for challenging traditional expectations, reshaping how players use their visibility to address social issues.