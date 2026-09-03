Lil Durk Trial: Judge Tells Jury When They Can Expect to Begin Deliberations

Jurors in the murder-for-hire trial of Chicago rapper Lil Durk are seemingly antsy and have sent the presiding judge a note about when the case would conclude.

On Wednesday (September 2), the Honorable Michael W. Fitzgerald, began court by addressing a note sent by the 15-person jury about when the trial would be over for deliberations. The trial began last Monday (August 24) in Los Angeles, the location of where six Only the Family affiliates fatally shot Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, the distant cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, in August 2022. The shooting is alleged to be a targeted hit of Rondo, orchestrated by Durk Banks, in retaliation for the November 2020 murder of King Von.

As Judge Fitzgerald is plans to vacation by the end of September, he notified jurors that the trial will tentatively end next week, as shared by content creator Cousin Tino. According to the judge, the trial concluding by next Wednesday is likely.