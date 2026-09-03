Music

Lil Durk Trial: Judge Tells Jury When They Can Expect to Begin Deliberations

Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has responded to jurors questions about when the trial would be over for deliberations.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jurors in the murder-for-hire trial of Chicago rapper Lil Durk are seemingly antsy and have sent the presiding judge a note about when the case would conclude.

On Wednesday (September 2), the Honorable Michael W. Fitzgerald, began court by addressing a note sent by the 15-person jury about when the trial would be over for deliberations. The trial began last Monday (August 24) in Los Angeles, the location of where six Only the Family affiliates fatally shot Saviay'a “Lul Pab” Robinson, the distant cousin of rapper Quando Rondo, in August 2022. The shooting is alleged to be a targeted hit of Rondo, orchestrated by Durk Banks, in retaliation for the November 2020 murder of King Von.

As Judge Fitzgerald is plans to vacation by the end of September, he notified jurors that the trial will tentatively end next week, as shared by content creator Cousin Tino. According to the judge, the trial concluding by next Wednesday is likely.

The jurors have heard opposing accounts of the 2022 murder, which occurred at a Mobil gas station adjacent from Beverly Center. Cooperating witnesses Kacey “OTF Jam” Hester, Keith “Flacka” Jones and Kayvon “OTF Vonnie” Grant have all pointed to Banks as the mastermind of the shooting, although he wasn’t on the scene. Co-defendants Deandre “OTF DeDe” Wilson and David “Browneyez” Lindsey are also alleged to have participated.

As Grant testified earlier this week, there was a previous attempted hit on Rondo in Atlanta in 2021, in which he alleged that Durk ordered him to arrange it. Also involved in the shooting was Marcus "Muwop" Smart, who’s serving a life sentence in the 2020 murder of late Chicago rapper FBK Duck.

If found guilty on five charges, including conspiracy and use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, Banks could face a maximum life sentence.

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