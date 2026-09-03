Vans is getting in on the trend of releasing loafer-inspired sneakers with the Skate Loafer shown here.

The footwear brand says that this model is its take on the classic 1950s loafer, but made for the demands of skateboarding. The upper of the Skate Loafer features a traditional slip-on loafer design that dons either a brown or black color scheme and is constructed of a premium suede material. Adding to the shoe’s loafer look is the midfoot’s metallic silver clasp. The standout element of the sneaker is the tooling, which is equipped with Vans’ signature PopCush insoles for responsiveness, a SickStick rubber midsole, and a vulcanized outsole.

The Vans Skate Loafer is available now at Vans.com in both the brown and black colorways for $85 each. Grab a closer look at both styles below.