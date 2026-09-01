Naomi Osaka Channels Allen Iverson With Headband and Arm Sleeves at US Open

Osaka defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3) and advanced to face Katerina Siniakova, promising more outfits if she keeps winning.

Calling Iverson a “trailblazer,” Osaka credited him with reshaping NBA fashion and inspiring athletes to express themselves through style.

Naomi Osaka brought a little Allen Iverson to Arthur Ashe Stadium for her first match of the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion paid tribute to the NBA icon with a black basketball-inspired outfit, red-and-black headband, and elbow sleeves for her opening-round win over Anastasia Zakharova. According to the BBC, the Iverson influence became clearer once Osaka shed the dramatic white hooded gown she wore during her entrance. The piece featured newspaper headlines highlighting moments from Osaka’s career and flowed into a long tulle train. Underneath, she went from runway to hardwood, sporting the all-black look as she defeated Zakharova 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3).

Afterward, Osaka explained that Iverson’s influence went well beyond borrowing a few elements of his signature look. “He’s a trailblazer,” she said. “I think he’s also someone that I look up to a lot, because he’s done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not.” Iverson’s impact on the intersection of basketball, fashion, and culture became inseparable from his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. His headbands, arm sleeves, braids, jewelry, and oversized streetwear helped define an era while challenging expectations of what an NBA superstar was expected to look like. “He’s shifted the way that NBA players dress,” Osaka said. “I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports and just expressing yourself through style.” Osaka has increasingly made that same kind of self-expression part of her own Grand Slam appearances. At the Australian Open, she arrived for a match beneath a wide-brimmed hat and white veil, carrying a matching umbrella, eventually revealing a feather-trimmed jacket beneath. She followed that with a shimmering, Eiffel Tower-inspired look at the French Open and an all-white Japanese kimono at Wimbledon.