Sports

Naomi Osaka Channels Allen Iverson With Headband and Arm Sleeves at US Open

The tennis star honored an NBA fashion trailblazer with a basketball-inspired look, then survived two tiebreaks to advance at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Naomi Osaka Channeled Allen Iverson at US Open Debut
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Pump Group

Key Takeaways

  • Naomi Osaka honored Allen Iverson at the US Open with a black basketball-inspired outfit, red-and-black headband, and elbow sleeves beneath a dramatic newspaper-print gown.
  • Calling Iverson a “trailblazer,” Osaka credited him with reshaping NBA fashion and inspiring athletes to express themselves through style.
  • Osaka defeated Anastasia Zakharova 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3) and advanced to face Katerina Siniakova, promising more outfits if she keeps winning.

Naomi Osaka brought a little Allen Iverson to Arthur Ashe Stadium for her first match of the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion paid tribute to the NBA icon with a black basketball-inspired outfit, red-and-black headband, and elbow sleeves for her opening-round win over Anastasia Zakharova.

According to the BBC, the Iverson influence became clearer once Osaka shed the dramatic white hooded gown she wore during her entrance. The piece featured newspaper headlines highlighting moments from Osaka’s career and flowed into a long tulle train. Underneath, she went from runway to hardwood, sporting the all-black look as she defeated Zakharova 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3).

Afterward, Osaka explained that Iverson’s influence went well beyond borrowing a few elements of his signature look. “He’s a trailblazer,” she said. “I think he’s also someone that I look up to a lot, because he’s done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not.”

Iverson’s impact on the intersection of basketball, fashion, and culture became inseparable from his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. His headbands, arm sleeves, braids, jewelry, and oversized streetwear helped define an era while challenging expectations of what an NBA superstar was expected to look like.

“He’s shifted the way that NBA players dress,” Osaka said. “I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports and just expressing yourself through style.”

Osaka has increasingly made that same kind of self-expression part of her own Grand Slam appearances. At the Australian Open, she arrived for a match beneath a wide-brimmed hat and white veil, carrying a matching umbrella, eventually revealing a feather-trimmed jacket beneath.

She followed that with a shimmering, Eiffel Tower-inspired look at the French Open and an all-white Japanese kimono at Wimbledon.

But the clothes didn’t make her US Open opener easy. The No. 13 seed jumped ahead 5-2 in the first set before the 101st-ranked Zakharova battled back and forced a tiebreak. Osaka faced another push in the second set before taking control of the tiebreak with a 5-1 advantage and closing out the match shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The victory sends Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 US Open champion, into a second-round matchup against Katerina Siniakova. It also means another entrance is coming.

“I wanted to play well because I wanted to show you guys some more outfits,” Osaka said. “I love expressing myself through clothes—because I don’t like talking too much.”

Related Stories

Naomi Osaka Serves Looks and Tennis at the French Open
Sports

Naomi Osaka Turns French Open Entrance Into Couture Runway

From recycled tennis gear to sparkling sequins, Naomi Osaka and designer Kevin Germanier turned Roland-Garros into a couture moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo106 days ago
Allen Iverson Brings Back 90s Nostalgia With Guess Capsule Collection
Style

Allen Iverson Brings the ’90s Full Circle More Than 30 Years After His Iconic Guess Shoot

Decades after his iconic Guess moment, Allen Iverson brings the ’90s full circle with a new collaboration that pays homage to his original shoot.

Bernadette Giacomazzo311 days ago
Naomi Osaka Says She Feels 'Really Good' Ahead of the US Open
Sports

Naomi Osaka Says She Feels 'Really Good' Ahead of the U.S. Open

'The U.S. Open is an embodiment of New York,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo377 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App