How Beyoncé and Rihanna Brought High Fashion to the World Cup Final

The FIFA World Cup Final attracted global attention, as did several of the music and entertainment industry’s biggest stars. Beyoncé and Rihanna, in particular, emerged as two of the event’s most talked-about celebrities. Each of them brought their own unique style to one of the year’s biggest sporting events. The pair were spotted at the championship match alongside several other big-name guests, with their outfits quickly becoming a major topic on social media.

Beyoncé skipped traditional fan clothing and instead stunned in a sheer white lace capri catsuit beneath a cropped cream coat. She accessorized with a matching handbag and white heels. Jay-Z kept things casual in a Yankees hat, blue-and-white striped shirt, jeans and sunglasses. Rihanna arrived for the event alongside A$AP Rocky. Staying true to her original style, she was dressed in an oversized brown top, layered gold jewelry, hoop earrings, and knee-high suede boots. Rihanna’s choice in footwear, despite the intense summer heat, emphasized her consistent choice to break fashion norms. Meanwhile, A$AP wore a white T-shirt, chunky chains, dark denim jeans, and a baseball hat. Beyoncé and Rihanna were just two of a lengthy line of celebrities who showed up for the World Cup Final, which ultimately ended with Spain being crowned Champion. Among them were Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, Burna Boy, Odell Beckham Jr., and Kevin and Eniko Hart. On Monday, July 20, soccer icon Lionel Messi made headlines when he spoke out about Argentina’s devastating loss.