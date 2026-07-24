Who Decides War

Who Decides War is a streetwear brand and creative collective founded in 2018 by designers Everard Best (also known as Ev Bravado) and Téla D'Amore. Emerging from New York City’s late-2010s scene, the brand is known for bold, politically charged graphics that spotlight social justice issues, using apparel as a platform for activism and visual storytelling. Its defining feature is the integration of art and protest, with collections often sparked by specific political moments or movements. Fans return for its thought-provoking designs and community-driven pop-up exhibitions, which foster dialogue and connect fashion enthusiasts who prioritize activism in their style choices.

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A stylish jacket with bold patterns and text, featuring "WHO DECIDES" and "VOW" on the sleeves. Dark blue and black color scheme.
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Who Decides War Hardware Cathedral Varsity: How to Buy

The New York brand's embellished varsity jacket is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff155 days ago
Two models wearing black "Good Company" shirts over long sleeves, standing in an ornate room. One wears a cap.
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The new line is led in collaboration with Who Decides War co-founder, Ev Bravado.

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Who Decides War
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Who Decides War Jackets, Hoodies, T-Shirts: How to Shop

The New York brand's latest collection is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff198 days ago
A person in a plaid shirt holds two black shoes, one with laces and one without, on a sidewalk.
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Two Complex-exclusive drops, Sandy Liang x Solomon, and Moncler Spring 2025 are featured in this week’s roundup.

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Tela D'Amore x Jordan Flight Court
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Téla D'Amore's Jordan Flight Court Drops Tomorrow

Here's how to buy the Who Decides War co-founder's collab.

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A slew of heavy-hitting European brands made their US runway debut, but it was the Americans that trumped everything this season.

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Who Decides War SS25
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How Complex Is Championing WHO DECIDES WAR at New York Fashion Week

The acclaimed New York-based brand is pulling out all the stops for NYFW.

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Two images: Left shows a person in a red Supreme jacket and black cap. Right shows two people in pink jackets with white designs.
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