Charlamagne Thinks Kanye West Is Too Old to Host Afterparties: 'How old is Kanye?'

Charlamagne Tha God argued that Kanye West, now 49, is too old to host afterparties and joked that his concert demographic should "go home to get some rest."

Charlamagne Tha God thinks that Kanye West has gotten too old to host afterparties. Ye's two-night run of Chicago concerts during his current tour were discussed on the Friday (September 4) episode of The Breakfast Club, where co-host DJ Envy admitted that he missed a show despite being in Chicago.

"That’s what 49 feels like," Charlamagne replied around the two-minute mark of the video below. "You ain’t get no nap during the day, either?"

Envy also shared that he DJ-ed an afterparty for the occasion, to which Charlamagne thought that West was in attendance. "I think when you are an artist of a certain age, you shouldn't even have afterparties," he said. "How old is Kanye? Kanye about 48, 49. What’s he doing having an afterparty?" "There ain't no need to have no afterparty for no Kanye West show," Charlamagne continued. "The demographic that's at the Kanye West show should be going home to get some rest."