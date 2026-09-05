Music

Charlamagne Thinks Kanye West Is Too Old to Host Afterparties: 'How old is Kanye?'

'The Breakfast Club' co-host thinks older members of West's fan "demographic" should be going home to bed after a concert.

(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images | Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Charlamagne Tha God argued that Kanye West, now 49, is too old to host afterparties and joked that his concert demographic should "go home to get some rest."
  • DJ Envy countered that most attendees at the Chicago afterparty were in their twenties, while Ye’s two-night concert run featured Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Twista and others.
  • Ye’s tour continues through November 21 with stops in Jakarta, Houston, Arlington and Glendale.

Charlamagne Tha God thinks that Kanye West has gotten too old to host afterparties.

Ye's two-night run of Chicago concerts during his current tour were discussed on the Friday (September 4) episode of The Breakfast Club, where co-host DJ Envy admitted that he missed a show despite being in Chicago.

"That’s what 49 feels like," Charlamagne replied around the two-minute mark of the video below. "You ain’t get no nap during the day, either?"

Envy also shared that he DJ-ed an afterparty for the occasion, to which Charlamagne thought that West was in attendance.

"I think when you are an artist of a certain age, you shouldn't even have afterparties," he said. "How old is Kanye? Kanye about 48, 49. What’s he doing having an afterparty?"

"There ain't no need to have no afterparty for no Kanye West show," Charlamagne continued. "The demographic that's at the Kanye West show should be going home to get some rest."

DJ Envy went on to explain that most people at the Thursday (September 3) afterparty were in their twenties. Despite Charlamagne calling out West's age, his concerts were a reunion, with artists Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Big Sean, Twista and more joining him for the two-night engagement.

The Ye Live In Concert Tour continues in Jakarta, Houston, Arlington, Texas and Glendale, California until November 21.

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