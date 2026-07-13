Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel Is Queen of Pop's 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Madonna is back where she belongs: on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

CONFESSIONS II, the prolific boundary-pusher’s 15th studio full-length, opened at No. 1 with 134,00 equivalent units for the week ending July 9. This stands as not only Madonna’s first Billboard 200 chart-topper this decade, but also her 10th overall. This feat places her in the rarest of company, bringing her together with The Beatles and others, including Drake.

The seven-time Grammy winner and all-around progenitor, whose influence on pop and dance music remains readily obvious across generations of artists, first bagged a No. 1 with Like a Virgin over four decades ago. Featuring the Hot 100 hit “Material Girl,” that album went on to net three weeks in the top spot. True Blue; Like a Prayer; Music; American Life; Confessions on a Dance Floor; Hard Candy; MDNA; and Madame X also took the No 1 position in their respective release years.