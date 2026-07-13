Madonna's 'Confessions on a Dance Floor' Sequel Is Queen of Pop's 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200

Madonna is back where she belongs: on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.
CONFESSIONS II, the prolific boundary-pusher’s 15th studio full-length, opened at No. 1 with 134,00 equivalent units for the week ending July 9. This stands as not only Madonna’s first Billboard 200 chart-topper this decade, but also her 10th overall. This feat places her in the rarest of company, bringing her together with The Beatles and others, including Drake.
The seven-time Grammy winner and all-around progenitor, whose influence on pop and dance music remains readily obvious across generations of artists, first bagged a No. 1 with Like a Virgin over four decades ago. Featuring the Hot 100 hit “Material Girl,” that album went on to net three weeks in the top spot. True Blue; Like a Prayer; Music; American Life; Confessions on a Dance Floor; Hard Candy; MDNA; and Madame X also took the No 1 position in their respective release years.
CONFESSIONS II, penned as a sequel to 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor, which also enjoyed time atop the Billboard 200, has proven to be a juggernaut with critics and seems poised to fare nicely once end-of-the-year lists start rolling out.
The clear consensus here is that Madonna’s latest, featuring the Sabrina Carpenter collab “Bring Your Love,” more than meets the challenge of equaling the magic of its predecessor. Put another way, it’s her best work in years.
Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200 chart update, Ken Carson’s xperiment project lands at No. 7, giving the ComplexCon 2026 performer his second appearance in the top 10.