Man Allegedly Posed as Pro Basketball Player to Steal $90,000 BMW From Hotel Valet

A man claiming to be a professional basketball player allegedly talked his way past valet workers at a hotel in Savannah, Georgia, and drove off in a $90,000 BMW SUV, per WSB-TV.

Police say the suspect presented a valet ticket for a gray 2026 BMW X5 at the Hyatt Regency Savannah around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 and left in the vehicle. He reportedly told valet employees that he was a professional basketball player with multiple vehicles parked at the hotel.

The BMW belonged to a dealership and had been loaned to an actual hotel guest. Before claiming it, the man was seen walking through the hotel lobby and retrieving belongings from a white Audi. He then returned with the BMW’s valet ticket.

Investigators later learned that the white 2025 Audi A5 had also been reported stolen. The vehicle was discovered unlocked in the hotel’s parking garage later that morning with no visible exterior damage. A separate law enforcement agency had reported it stolen the previous day.

The dealership later tracked the BMW to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.