Shakira

Shakira is a Colombian singer, songwriter, and performer who has shaped Latin music since the 1990s. She gained international fame with hits like "Hips Don’t Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever," blending Latin pop, rock, and dance with her distinctive vocal tone and signature belly dance moves. As one of the best-selling Latin artists, she has earned multiple Grammy Awards and remains a defining figure in global pop music. Throughout her career, Shakira has drawn from traditional Colombian cumbia and vallenato rhythms while integrating contemporary pop and reggaeton sounds. This approach has played a significant role in the rise of Latin music on the global stage, with her collaborations alongside artists like Alejandro Sanz and Maluma marking important moments in the genre’s mainstream expansion.

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Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho6 hours ago
Global Citizen NOW 2026
Music

Shakira Says FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Will Be 'Pretty Historic'

The singer will be joined by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay's Chris Martin for the first-ever halftime performance at a World Cup Final, set for July 19.

Abel Shifferaw4 days ago
Justin Bieber performs energetically on stage with a microphone, wearing a sleeveless hoodie and beanie, against a vibrant purple background.
Music

Justin Bieber Joins Lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show f/ BTS, Madonna, Shakira, More

After commanding the desert with Bieberchella, the Canadian superstar is bringing 'SWAG' to the World Cup.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
SHAKIRA - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Music

Shakira Becomes First Latin Woman to Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

Shakira crossed 100 million monthly Spotify listeners, joining fellow Latin artist Bad Bunny in the accomplishment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
(L-R) Duck and Raul Jimenez of Mexico.
Sports

Duck Goes Viral for Sporting Mexico Jersey at FIFA World Cup

A duck in a Mexico jersey went viral as Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 on the first day of the World Cup.

tara mahadevan34 days ago
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A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho42 days ago
Shakira holding a microphone, wearing a blue dress with long, straight hair, smiling at an event.
Music

Shakira Reflects on Overcoming ‘Challenging Moments’ and Finding Strength: ‘Life Is a B*tch’

The Colombian superstar, whose split from ex Gerard Pique made global headlines in 2022, was recently acquitted in a tax fraud case in Spain.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
shakira and gerard pique
Pop Culture

Shakira’s Ex Gerard Piqué Spotted in Bad Bunny’s ‘Casita’ Alongside Girlfriend at Barcelona Show

Shakira just released the official anthem for the 2026 World Cup, “Dai Dai,” which features Benito.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
Shakira in a denim outfit smiling, holding a microphone; Rihanna in a glittering, ornate outfit with elaborate makeup and headpiece.
Music

Shakira Posts Rihanna's "B*tch Better Have My Money" After Acquittal in Spanish Tax Fraud Case

Shakira is poised to be reimbursed for millions in fines after the court victory.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
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Shakira on stage, holding a Brazilian flag, wearing a colorful outfit, with bright lights and a large cat image in the background.
Music

Shakira Draws 2 Million Fans in Brazil for Historic Copacabana Concert

The global star delivered one of the largest concerts ever on Rio’s iconic beachfront.

Mark Elibert74 days ago
Shakira
Music

Shakira Crew Member Crushed to Death While Assembling Stage for Brazil Concert

The singer is set to perform at Rio de Janeiro's Todo Mundo No Rio concert on May 2.

tara mahadevan80 days ago
Shakira performing on stage with dancers, all in intricate bodysuits, under purple lighting.
Music

Shakira Says She Believes There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Women Who Don’t Support Each Other

The Colombian singer is sharing her "She-Wolf" commandments on her world tour.

Alex Ocho99 days ago
Shakira wearing a wolf headdress and braided outfit stands confidently against a colorful, smoky background.
Music

Shakira Adds U.S. Arena Shows to Record-Breaking Tour: What to Know

The 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' World Tour returns with a new summer arena run.

Alex Ocho105 days ago
Shakira at an event, wearing a light purple outfit, with a backdrop featuring "Zootopia."
Music

Shakira Announces Madrid Residency With Custom ‘Estadio Shakira’ Experience

The singer’s Spain stop will feature an immersive, multi-sensory experience blending music, culture, and large-scale production.

Mark Elibert117 days ago
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Shakira attends the premiere of Walt Disney Studios' "Zootopia 2."
Music

Shakira Says She ‘Thought Someone Was Joking’ About Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

It was announced last month that the singer was one of the 17 nominees for this year's induction ceremony.

Jose Martinez119 days ago
A vibrant bus with "BARRANQUILLA" on the front, surrounded by lights and trees. Text reads "Shakira + Beéle Algo Tú."
Music

Shakira Teams With Beéle for New Track "Algo Tú"

The Colombian stars debut their Afro-Latin fusion collaboration after performing it live to a record-breaking crowd in Mexico City.

Alex Ocho133 days ago
Shakira performing on stage in a pink dress, waving to a large crowd at a nighttime concert with a Mexican flag visible.
Music

Shakira Draws Record-Breaking Crowd of 400,000 to Zócalo Concert in Mexico City

The Colombian superstar closed the Mexican leg of her tour with the largest crowd ever at the historic plaza.

Alex Ocho134 days ago

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