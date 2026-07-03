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Karol G and Shakira are similar artists, but they've had very different rises to the top.Tova Golland
Since calling it quits on their 11-year-long relationship, things have become messy between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Here's everything you need to know.Dayna Haffenden
Shakira's Super Bowl performance resulted in a lot of memes. But she was actually paying homage to her Arabic heritage with a celebratory "zaghrouta" chant.Rawan Eewshah
And more super sexy GIFs from their video for "Can't Remember To Forget You."Complex