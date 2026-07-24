World-Cup-2026

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Style

The Rarest World Cup Final Watches, as Worn by Jay-Z, Central Cee, Drake and More

Celebs like Kevin Hart and Carlos Alcaraz brought their wrist game to the 2026 World Cup Final.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
Qatar fans.
Sports

1,000 Qatar Fans Given All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Support World Cup Team

From chartered jets to staying at lavish hotels, Qatar pulled out all the stops for a large amount of supporters at the 2026 World Cup.

Jose Martinez30 days ago
Scotland soccer fans.
Sports

Scotland World Cup Fans Cause 'Emergency' Beer Deliveries After Drinking Boston Bars Dry

The Tartan Army reportedly drank four times the amount of beer that is typically sold in a four-day holiday weekend.

Jose Martinez38 days ago
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at a podium labeled "FIFA arena," with four men in suits standing behind her outdoors.
Life

Exclusive: Free World Cup Ticket Giveaway Announced by New York Governor Kathy Hochul

The World Cup "shouldn’t just be for those who can afford the hottest ticket in town," Hochul said.

Trace William Cowen46 days ago
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Two soccer jerseys: Argentina's blue with floral patterns and number 10, and Mexico's white with a black and green crest.
Sports

Adidas 2026 FIFA World Cup Jerseys: How to Buy

Adidas has dropped home and away kits for 25 national federations ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Complex Staff122 days ago
Two Portugal national football team jerseys, red and white, hang against a backdrop of colorful sardine cans on shelves.
Style

Puma Reveals 2026 World Cup Kits Featuring Portugal, Morocco, Ghana and More

A total of 11 nations are represented in the collection, including Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Egypt.

tara mahadevan128 days ago
tim howard 2014
Sports

Tim Howard Has the Keys to Success for the USMNT in the 2026 World Cup

U.S. Men's National Team legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard talks about the country making a deep run in the 2026 World Cup and what it would take for that to happen as the U.S., Canada, and

Matt Welty2957 days ago

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