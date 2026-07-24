Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
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"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
2026 FIFA World Cup fever means soccer jerseys are taking over the streets. Just make sure you’re rocking them the right way.Donnie Kwak
Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo are among the favorites to capture the Golden Boot at next summer’s World Cup.Jake Appleman
From host cities and stadiums to ticket info and banned countries, here's your full guide to the 2026 FIFA World Cup—set to be the biggest tournament in history.Michael Rosen