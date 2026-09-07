J. Cole Credits Jay-Z for Not Rushing Release of "Wet Dreamz": 'Thank God'

Cole said a moment during his ongoing The Fall-Off tour prompted him to reflect on his very first meeting with Jay-Z, where he played the song "Wet Dreamz" for the Roc Nation founder.

"I played 'Wet Dreamz' for Jay-Z [at] my first meeting for him," Cole said. "In my mind, I'm like, 'He had to have known what this was, right?' I didn't put it out until five years later... Thank God he didn't go, 'Oh my God, let's take that to radio right now... He's ready now.'“

“Whether he thought that song was ready or not, he probably knew, 'He needs some more development.' Thank God he thought that,” the two-time Grammy winner continued. The song, released as a single in 2015 and featured on Cole’s third album 2014 Forest Hills Drive, has since been certified 9x Platinum by the RIAA.

Cole went on to share how much he’s gained perspective on not blowing up before he was equipped to handle the pressures of fame.