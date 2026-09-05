Kanye West at Soldier Field in Chicago, Night 2: It's a G.O.O.D. Music Reunion

Key Takeaways
- Kanye West packed the second night of his Soldier Field homecoming with Chicago favorites Chief Keef, Twista, and Lupe Fiasco alongside Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Rick Ross.
- Ye staged a G.O.O.D. Music reunion with Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Common, and surprise guest Kid Cudi, who joined him for "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and "Ghost Town" before performing "Pursuit of Happiness."
- The guest-heavy show followed a 40-plus-song opening night featuring Big Sean, Twista, 2 Chainz, and Future on Ye's globe-like stage.
Kanye West continued his Chicago homecoming on Friday night (September 4), and he again came with a lineup packed with special guests.
Among the guests included hometown heroes such as Chief Keef, Really Doe, Twista, and Lupe Fiasco. He also brought out heavy hitters such as Rick Ross, Andre Troutman, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Young Thug, CyHi, and Consequence.
Probably the most exciting and heartwarming moment for fans came in the form of Ye bringing putting a number of former G.O.O.D. Music artists back on the same stage.
In addition to Big Sean and 2 Chainz, who had joined Ye the night before, he also brought out Common, as well as Kid Cudi, who was probably the biggest surprise of the night given their very public spats over the years.
The pair performed "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and "Ghost Town" together, before Cudi then signed off with his solo hit "Pursuit Of Happiness."
Elsewhere, Kanye also took a moment to salute Lil Durk, who is currently on trial facing murder-for-hire charges, by playing Durk's J. Cole collab "All My Life."
Check out images and footage from the G.O.O.D. Music reunion below:
The first of Ye’s two-night stint at Soldier Field on Thursday night (September 3) boasted a surprise appearance from Big Sean, who pulled from the G.O.O.D. Music compilation Cruel Summer and his own Dark Sky Paradise for his contributions to a setlist totaling over 40 songs from across Ye's catalog.
Twista, 2 Chainz, and Future also joined Ye atop the traveling globe-esque stage.
Ahead of launching his current era of live performances, which was initially set to feature a three-night Wireless Festival takeover that was ultimately canceled amid pushback, Ye detailed his struggles with bipolar disorder in a full-page Wall Street Journal ad.
The letter, published in January, also saw him addressing his past embrace of "the most destructive symbol" he could find, i.e. the swastika, amid what he described as a "fractured" state of mind. "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite," he affirmed at the time. "I love Jewish people."
Check out the setlist and more footage from Ye's second night in Chicago below: