Kanye West at Soldier Field in Chicago, Night 2: It's a G.O.O.D. Music Reunion

The guest-heavy show followed a 40-plus-song opening night featuring Big Sean, Twista, 2 Chainz, and Future on Ye's globe-like stage.

Ye staged a G.O.O.D. Music reunion with Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Common, and surprise guest Kid Cudi, who joined him for "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and "Ghost Town" before performing "Pursuit of Happiness."

Probably the most exciting and heartwarming moment for fans came in the form of Ye bringing putting a number of former G.O.O.D. Music artists back on the same stage.

In addition to Big Sean and 2 Chainz, who had joined Ye the night before, he also brought out Common, as well as Kid Cudi, who was probably the biggest surprise of the night given their very public spats over the years. The pair performed "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" and "Ghost Town" together, before Cudi then signed off with his solo hit "Pursuit Of Happiness." Elsewhere, Kanye also took a moment to salute Lil Durk, who is currently on trial facing murder-for-hire charges, by playing Durk's J. Cole collab "All My Life." Check out images and footage from the G.O.O.D. Music reunion below: