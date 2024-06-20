Kendrick Lamar Wears $600,000 Ben Baller Cross for 'Pop Out' Performance

Kendrick Lamar wore a $600,000 piece from Ben Baller during his 'The Pop Out' performance, which notably saw the 17-time Grammy winner running through a certain Drake diss multiple times.
As seen below, Baller himself confirmed his work, writing that Dot "had my ice around his neck all night" in a tweet shared on Wednesday. The long-celebrated jeweler also reminded fans there’s "nobody better," adding that Kendrick "knew who to call." As for the value of the piece in question, Baller put that figure at $600,000 in updates shared to Twitter and Instagram.
The Baller piece fell across a red hoodie that Corey Stokes of Essence Ventures linked to one from The Row, i.e. the luxury label founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen back in the mid-2000s.
Kendrick’s Kia Forum event, hotly anticipated since its announcement earlier this month, featured several surprise guests and notably came after he and Drake traded disses in a beef that had some serious charts impact. Just this week, both Kendrick and Drake put up strong showings on Complex's rundown of the best rap verses of the year so far. See the full list here.