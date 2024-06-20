Kendrick Lamar Wears $600,000 Ben Baller Cross for 'Pop Out' Performance

"Dot had my ice around his neck all night," Baller said of Kendrick's look during 'The Pop Out' in Inglewood.

Jun 20, 2024
Silhouette of a person in profile view wearing a hat and jacket against a plain background
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard
Silhouette of a person in profile view wearing a hat and jacket against a plain background
Image via Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard

Kendrick Lamar wore a $600,000 piece from Ben Baller during his 'The Pop Out' performance, which notably saw the 17-time Grammy winner running through a certain Drake diss multiple times.

As seen below, Baller himself confirmed his work, writing that Dot "had my ice around his neck all night" in a tweet shared on Wednesday. The long-celebrated jeweler also reminded fans there’s "nobody better," adding that Kendrick "knew who to call." As for the value of the piece in question, Baller put that figure at $600,000 in updates shared to Twitter and Instagram.

Man in red hoodie and gold chains on stage, holding a microphone. The caption mentions a big show in LA from South Central to Inglewood
Tweet from Ben Baller: &quot;LA went crazy tonight. And Dot had my ice around his neck all night ?&quot;
Eric Wright tweets, &quot;Shuda known... them shits was going crazy bro,&quot; with emojis. Ben Baller tweets, &quot;$600k cross shuts it down. Nobody better and he knew who to call,&quot; with emojis
Ben Baller on stage wearing a red hoodie, holding a microphone, with a caption that reads &quot;$600K cross for Kenny.&quot;

The Baller piece fell across a red hoodie that Corey Stokes of Essence Ventures linked to one from The Row, i.e. the luxury label founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen back in the mid-2000s.

A man in a red hoodie with layered chains around his neck speaks into a microphone at an event; caption mentions &quot;the @therow hoodie&quot; and &quot;i ❤️ quiet luxury.&quot;

Kendrick’s Kia Forum event, hotly anticipated since its announcement earlier this month, featured several surprise guests and notably came after he and Drake traded disses in a beef that had some serious charts impact. Just this week, both Kendrick and Drake put up strong showings on Complex's rundown of the best rap verses of the year so far. See the full list here.

Kendrick LamarBen BallerJewelryChainsLive Performances

Latest in Style