Kendrick Lamar Wears $600,000 Ben Baller Cross for 'Pop Out' Performance

Kendrick Lamar wore a $600,000 piece from Ben Baller during his 'The Pop Out' performance, which notably saw the 17-time Grammy winner running through a certain Drake diss multiple times.

As seen below, Baller himself confirmed his work, writing that Dot "had my ice around his neck all night" in a tweet shared on Wednesday. The long-celebrated jeweler also reminded fans there’s "nobody better," adding that Kendrick "knew who to call." As for the value of the piece in question, Baller put that figure at $600,000 in updates shared to Twitter and Instagram.