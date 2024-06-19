Merch Seemingly Referencing Drake Beef and New Ho King Restaurant Spotted at Kendrick Lamar Concert

We are just over a month removed from the unofficial end of the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but it's not too late to snag some merch commemorating some of the more memorable moments from their feud.
Ahead of tonight's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, which will be Kendrick's first live performance since the beef with Drake, attendees shared some interesting observations at the merch table.
There appears to be a shirt referencing the line from the song "Euphoria" that made the Toronto-based restaurant New Ho King famous.
"I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie," the Compton native raps.
The shirt below features a dish with "Not Like Us" below it, a nod to the DJ Mustard-produced track.
There has been some speculation that Kendrick specifically mentioned New Ho King because the restaurant can be seen in the music video for "Realest in the 6" by Sizzlac, who allegedly robbed Drake at gunpoint for his chain in 2009. This theory has never been confirmed.
New Ho King embraced its unexpected place in the feud by creating the "Kendrick Lamar special" consisting of a series of dishes that include fried rice with additional shrimp, spicy fried chicken wings, and beef and broccoli.
A quartet of attendees for The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert were seen wearing customized shirts that read "They - Not - Like - Us" across the front and "Dot - Fuck - Em - Up" on the back.
The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert can be streamed now for free on Amazon Music's Twitch channel or Amazon's Prime Video.