Merch Seemingly Referencing Drake Beef and New Ho King Restaurant Spotted at Kendrick Lamar Concert

We are just over a month removed from the unofficial end of the rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, but it's not too late to snag some merch commemorating some of the more memorable moments from their feud.

Ahead of tonight's The Pop Out: Ken & Friends concert, which will be Kendrick's first live performance since the beef with Drake, attendees shared some interesting observations at the merch table.

There appears to be a shirt referencing the line from the song "Euphoria" that made the Toronto-based restaurant New Ho King famous.

"I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie," the Compton native raps.

The shirt below features a dish with "Not Like Us" below it, a nod to the DJ Mustard-produced track.