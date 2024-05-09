Drake and Kendrick’s Historic Beef: Hot 100 Shows They’re Not the Only Rap Artists Enjoying a Streaming Boost

With seemingly everyone—even, cornily enough, the goddamn White House—currently invested in the Drake and Kendrick beef, one would be forgiven for assuming that the only two benefitting on the charts were The Big T̶h̶r̶e̶e̶ Two. After all, the historic back-and-forth has given fans no shortage of new music, with several tracks quickly becoming bonafide hits.

A closer look, however, shows that it’s not just the 6 God and Kung Fu Kenny who are enjoying a streaming boost at the moment. That's not to say their respective tracks aren't doing well, because they most certainly are. Future and Metro Boomin’s Kendrick-featuring "Like That," for example, jumped this week from No. 17 to No. 8 following a prior peak at No. 1. Drake’s "Push Ups," meanwhile, also saw a rise on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart dated the week of May 11, hopping from No. 19 to No. 17.

As for Kendrick’s six-minute "euphoria," that diss debuted at No. 11 on the latest chart, the top spot of which is once again held by Taylor Swift’s Post Malone-featuring Tortured Poets Department single "Fortnight."

But it’s what’s going on outside of the higher spots that’s arguably more interesting, like the Travis Scott and Playboi Carti-featuring We Don’t Trust You cut "Type Shit" seeing a lift of 12 positions from No. 43 to No. 31. A similar bump is seen with Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's "Carnival" with Rich the Kid and Carti, as the prior No. 1 hit went from No. 52 to No. 42 in a week's time.

Other significant leaps seen on this week’s chart include the Carti-assisted Trav hit "FE!N" (from No. 67 to No. 60 after 26 total weeks on the chart), GloRilla’s "Wanna Be" (from No. 48 to No. 34) and "Yeah Glo!" (from No. 59 to No. 38), Flo Milli’s "Never Lose Me" (from No. 61 to No. 45), 21 Savage’s "redrum" (from No. 57 to No. 46), Don Toliver’s "Bandit" (from off the charts to No. 92), Doja Cat’s "Agora Hills" (from No. 45 to No. 33), and Sexyy Red’s "Get It Sexyy" (from No. 49 to No. 32).

Of course, playlist sequencing is no doubt contributing to these boosts as millions of listeners flock to the streamer of their choice and simply hit shuffle on genre-specific curations, a la Spotify’s hugely popular Rap Caviar. Several of the aforementioned beef-unrelated tracks are sequenced quite high on that particular playlist, including "redrum" and "Type Shit."

But this is also further evidence of just how massive Drake and Kendrick’s back-and-forth has been, both for The Big Two and rap at large. It's still too soon to say definitively whether this beef is indeed over, but it's not too soon to point to its undeniable impact.