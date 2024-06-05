Kendrick Lamar to Perform at 'Pop Out Ken & Friends' Show in Los Angeles

While general ticket sales for The Pop Out begin this Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, Cash App Card customers will get first dibs one day earlier. On June 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, those with a Cash App Card can use the first nine digits of their respect card to gain access.

For more info on what to expect from this special Ken and Friends event, see here.

Of course, it should go without saying that this does indeed mark Kendrick's first major event since his and Drake's historic back-and-forth. In terms of new music from Kendrick unrelated to his recent string of blockbuster diss tracks, it's worth mentioning that we're now about two years removed from his most recent studio full-length, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Speculation has been high, especially in recent weeks, with regards to chances of Kendrick rolling out a new full-length at some point this year.