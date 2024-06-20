The Weeknd Attends Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop-Out' Concert After Trading Disses With Drake

The Weeknd was in the crowd at Kendrick Lamar’s latest concert, “The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends.”
On Wednesday, Dot hosted his Juneteenth show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum—and Abel Tesfaye was seen turning up.
Also in attendance at the concert were LeBron James, Ayo Edebiri, and Rick Ross, who—including The Weeknd—rapped along to “Not Like Us,” according to ABC News. Lamar also played the chart-topping hit a total of six times.
The "Ken and Friends" show boasted performances from several heavyweights, including Tyler, the Creator, YG, Steve Lacy, and saw Black Hippy—Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock—reunite. Dr. Dre also appeared on stage.
It’s not surprising that Tesfaye was at the concert. He and Drake have had their share of ups and downs over the years, and The Weeknd made his frustrations known on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album cut “All to Myself.”
“They could never diss my brothers, baby / When they got leaks in they operation / I thank God that I never signed my life away / And we never do the big talk / They shooters makin' TikToks,” Abel croons.
He takes several jabs at Drizzy in his feature, alluding to the fact that he didn’t sign with OVO in 2011, that there are “leaks” in OVO’s camp, and knocking Drake’s mob persona as a sham, as some have pointed out that his old bodyguard/artist Baka Not Nice has a penchant for making TikToks.
Of course, the 6 God retaliated on his song “Push Ups,” in which he came for The Weeknd’s management team. Drake fired again on “Family Matters,” and directly addressed the Dawn FM singer. Drake makes fun of Tesfaye for dissing him in a falsetto voice, makes more gay jokes about Tesfaye’s management, and more.