The Weeknd Attends Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop-Out' Concert After Trading Disses With Drake

Also in attendance at the concert were LeBron James, Ayo Edebiri, and Rick Ross, who—including The Weeknd—rapped along to “Not Like Us,” according to ABC News. Lamar also played the chart-topping hit a total of six times.

The "Ken and Friends" show boasted performances from several heavyweights, including Tyler, the Creator, YG, Steve Lacy, and saw Black Hippy—Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock—reunite. Dr. Dre also appeared on stage.

It’s not surprising that Tesfaye was at the concert. He and Drake have had their share of ups and downs over the years, and The Weeknd made his frustrations known on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album cut “All to Myself.”