blink-182's Historic 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' the First No. 1 Punk Album: A Closer Look
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The album's 25th anniversary is being celebrated with a Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
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blink-182 Celebrates 182nd Day of the Year, 'TOYPAJ' Anniversary With Complex Pop-Up: What to Know
Celebrate 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' not to mention blink's generations-spanning legacy, at this exclusive Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
The Steven Harrington gatefold 2LP edition is available exclusively on Complex in two colorways.Complex Staff
The charts are currently dominated by Drake after his release of three new albums.Trace William Cowen