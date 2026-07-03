Albums

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André 3000.
Music

André 3000 Says He 'Should Be Coming Out Soon' With New Music

However, the OutKast legend hasn't stipulated what genre his new music will fall under.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
Young M.A and Tory Lanez
Music

Young M.A on Whether She Was Nervous to Have Tory Lanez on Her Album: 'Hell No'

Young M.A responded to whether she was nervous about having Tory Lanez on her album: 'Hell no.'

tara mahadevan17 days ago
Lizzo In Concert At Irving Plaza
Music

Lizzo Opens Up About 'Soul-Crushing' First-Week Sales for Her 'B*tch' Album

Lizzo's latest failed to chart on the Billboard 200 albums chart, a dramatic decrease from her 2022 album 'Special,' which peaked at No. 2.

Joe Price17 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a white bucket hat and sunglasses at a sports event, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Marks '4:44' Anniversary by Adding Bonus Tracks to All Streaming Services

It's been a year of noteworthy anniversaries for HOV.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX Drops New Music Video "Wink Wink"

The single will appear on Charli's forthcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film.'

tara mahadevan20 days ago
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Justin Bieber.
Music

Justin Bieber Releases 'SWAG Live From Coachella' Album After Record-Breaking Set

Beliebers rejoice! A 22-track live recording of the pop star's weekend one headline performance is now available to stream.

tara mahadevan21 days ago
Jay-Z with long dreadlocks in a formal suit with a white flower pin, standing in a crowded event setting.
Music

Jay-Z Considers 'Reasonable Doubt' His 'Most Important' Album: 'The One That Set It All Off'

Free to the public, interactive activations have been launched to honor the 30th anniversary of the classic album.

Will Lavin22 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Ne-Yo and Fabolous attend the KidSuper fashion show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 14, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Ne-Yo Discusses Joint Album With Fabolous: 'The Universe Must Not Want It to Happen'

The R&B singer-songwriter said that he and Fab have discussed a potential joint LP "for a long time."

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
Tyler, the Creator, wearing a furry hat, large glasses, and a beige coat, with a gold ring and necklace, standing in front of a Netflix backdrop at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards.
Music

Tyler, The Creator Denies Speculation He's About to Launch New Era: 'Do Not Get Stuck on This Idea'

The follow-up to 'Don't Tap the Glass' doesn't appear to be on the way anytime soon.

Joe Price31 days ago
(L-R) Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Says Learning SZA 'Studied' Her Songwriting Was 'Biggest Compliment Ever'

Rodrigo believes the TDE singer is "one of the greatest living songwriters."

tara mahadevan34 days ago
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Album cover for "Culture III" by Migos, featuring Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff with jewelry and doves.
Pop Culture

Migos' 'Culture III' Vinyl: How to Buy

Migos' final studio album is now available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff35 days ago
Red vinyl records with Captain America comic-themed cover art featuring the superhero in an action pose.
Pop Culture

Rolling Stones x Marvel 'Foreign Tongues' Vinyl Collection: How to Buy

The five-variant collector's series is available to preorder on Complex.

Complex Staff37 days ago
LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey and J. Cole performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

LeBron James Says J. Cole’s 'The Fall-Off' Is on Heavy Rotation

The Lakers star says he's still listening to 'The Fall-Off' months after famously bringing a vinyl copy for J. Cole to sign.

Mark Elibert37 days ago
Colorful album cover with abstract art and cartoon characters, alongside a black vinyl record.
Pop Culture

Ye & Kid Cudi 'Kids See Ghosts' Vinyl: How to Buy

The Kanye West and Kid Cudi collaborative album is available on vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff39 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and leather pants. Jay-Z in a formal black suit with a white flower at a gala event.
Music

DJ Akademiks Argues Drake's First 3 Albums Are 'Valued More' Than Jay-Z's Entire Catalog

Akademiks makes a very Akademiks argument following HOV's Roots Picnic freestyle.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
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