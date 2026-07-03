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Donald Glover smiling in a suit on the left; Dahi with dreadlocks in a leather jacket on the right.
Music

Childish Gambino Recruited by Dahi for New 'Black Boy (Alternative)' Track "Running"

As Dahi explains, the new track, taken from his upcoming debut album, stands as an “homage” to his heritage.

Trace William Cowen6 days ago
Future.
Music

Future Bares All as He Returns With 10th Studio Album, 'The Real Me' — Listen Here

The Atlanta rapper is back feeding the streets with his first full length project in four years.

Will Lavin7 days ago
Brandy Teases New Album After Being Honored by Mississippi Hometown
Music

Brandy Teases New Album During Emotional Mississippi Homecoming

As McComb celebrates its hometown star with a music museum and major tributes, Brandy hints the next chapter of her legendary catalog is coming.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Coco Jones Talks New Musical Direction and Upcoming Singles
Music

Coco Jones Is Entering a New Music Era

After a candid X post about confusion and pressure, Coco Jones lets fans into the experiments shaping her sound, her album and what’s coming next.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Patti LaBelle Reveals She's Working on Her First Album in 20 Years
Music

Patti LaBelle Reveals She's Working on Her First R&B Album in 20 Years

At 82, the R&B legend is crafting original, age-appropriate songs that capture who she is now—and why she’s finally ready to return to the studio.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
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Ariana Grande
Music

Ariana Grande Drops Full 'Petal' Tracklist at Kia Forum Ahead of Album Debut July 31

The 12-song solo album, co-executive produced with ILYA, opens with 'kiss me' and closes with 'nowhere, nobody.'

Trey Alston25 days ago
Morgan Freeman Announces His First Blues Album and Single
Pop Culture

Morgan Freeman Unveils His 'Symphonic Blues Experience' Album

At 89, the Oscar winner turns his Mississippi memories into a symphonic blues journey with Taj Mahal, Keb’ Mo’ and more on a history-spanning LP.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a checkered shirt with vibrant lighting in the background.
Music

Kodak Black Marks 29th Birthday With 'Kodak The Blessing' Mixtape f/ 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, and More

Rugrat previously shouted out Kodak as an early influence in an interview with Complex.

Trace William Cowen34 days ago
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'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Drops New Single Amid Contentious Divorce
Music

Drew Sidora Turns Ralph Pittman Divorce Into Raw R&B Anthem

The 'RHOA' star says the song became therapy as she navigates heartbreak, motherhood and her ongoing divorce from Ralph Pittman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Prince Estate Announces Posthumous Album, 'Timeless,' Featuring All New Material
Music

Prince's Estate Opens the Vault for New Posthumous Album 'Timeless'

From teenage-era recordings to one of his final performances, the 10-track set traces Prince’s evolution with vault tracks like 'Stone' and 'With This Tear.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo41 days ago
Michael Jackson Breaks New Billboard Record as Deep Cut 'Chicago' Cracks Hot 100
Music

Michael Jackson’s Deep Cut 'Chicago' Just Made Billboard History

A surprise streaming surge sends the Timbaland-produced deep cut into the Hot 100, extending Jackson’s unmatched, decade-spanning Billboard streak.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Weezer performing on stage on the left. Kenny Beats in a checkered shirt and cap standing in front of a red and white backdrop on the right.
Music

Weezer Enlists Kenny Beats to Produce ‘The Gold Album'

The veteran rock band announces a new self-titled album with production from Kenny Beats and Klas Ählund.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion in a cowboy hat and leather outfit on stage, with dramatic lighting and a dynamic pose.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All That Wifey Sh*t Is Dead’ in New Song Teaser

Megan shared a snippet of a new song more than a month after confirming her breakup with Klay Thompson.

Alex Ocho44 days ago
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Taylor Swift is Going to be in 'Toy Story 5'—But Not the Way Fans Think
Music

Taylor Swift Brings an Emotional New Jessie-Inspired Song to 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor heads straight for your feelings with an original 'Toy Story 5' song tied to Jessie, tech-obsessed Bonnie, and a changing childhood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago

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