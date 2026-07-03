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LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Travis Scott attends the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England.
Music

Travis Scott Sued by Yacht Staff Over Alleged 2024 Altercation

The 'UTOPIA' rapper allegedly attacked and threatened to kill the boat's captain.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Geno Smith wearing a Raiders cap and shirt stands on the field, looking focused. The background is blurred with people in the stands.
Sports

Geno Smith Investigation Declared Inactive, Will Not Face Charges in Florida Incident

Police cite lack of evidence, conflicting accounts and missed interviews in closing the Davie, Florida battery investigation involving the Jets QB.

Mark Elibert4 days ago
Marcellus Wiley in a black shirt, jeans, and a cap stands smiling on a green carpet with a Netflix backdrop.
Sports

Marcellus Wiley Arrested in Florida on Domestic Battery Charge

Former NFL defensive end and ex-Fox Sports personality Marcellus Wiley was arrested in Florida on a domestic battery charge.

Mark Elibert13 days ago
Warren Sapp in a white shirt with headphones stands with crossed arms, looking focused. The background is blurred with a red sign.
Sports

Warren Sapp Battery Investigation: No Charges Filed Over Alleged Nursing Home Worker Incident

The incident is alleged to have occurred in May, with prosecutors deciding against charges the following month.

Trace William Cowen16 days ago
Waffle House Sued by Florida Man Who Fell While Looking at Ad
Life

Waffle House Lawsuit Claims Strawberry Shortcake Waffle Ad Distracted Customer Before Fall

The 84-year-old says a Strawberry Shortcake Waffle promo pulled his eyes from an unmarked curb he calls a hidden hazard — now he wants Waffle House to pay.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
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Julio Foolio
Music

Man Found Guilty in Julio Foolio Murder Shares Message During Sentencing: 'It's Not Worth It'

Isaiah Chance and three other men will spend the rest of their lives in prison.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
Sexyy Red
Music

Sexyy Red Sues Security Guard Over $500,000 Burglary at Mom's Birthday Retreat

The rapper alleges the security guard left a door unlocked, allowing a masked intruder to rob her.

tara mahadevan25 days ago
Faizon Love with a beard wearing a light sweater and a lanyard, standing in a room with bright lights and cameras around.
Pop Culture

Faizon Love Arrested in Florida Over Contempt Charges

The actor was arrested on Tuesday over a court matter linked to a paternity suit.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Kanye West
Music

Kanye West Tampa Concert Protested By Tampa Jewish Federation, Florida NOW

Local advocacy groups and elected officials are urging Tampa to reconsider hosting Kanye West, arguing his history of antisemitic rhetoric outweighs his recent public apology.

Mark Elibert35 days ago
Rapper Kodak Black performs on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a checkered shirt with vibrant lighting in the background.
Music

Kodak Black Marks 29th Birthday With 'Kodak The Blessing' Mixtape f/ 1900Rugrat, Fridayy, and More

Rugrat previously shouted out Kodak as an early influence in an interview with Complex.

Trace William Cowen36 days ago
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Rick Scott speaking at a podium; Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Florida Senator Rick Scott Says 'Vocal Antisemite' Kanye West Shouldn't Perform in Tampa

Scott criticized Ye's history of antisemitic remarks and questioned whether taxpayer-supported Raymond James Stadium should host the rapper's scheduled June performances.

Mark Elibert42 days ago
Clearwater Police Release a Final Statement on the Death of Hulk Hogan
Sports

Hulk Hogan Death Case Closed: Clearwater Police Reveal Final Findings

Inside the newly released files detailing Hogan’s final hours, his health battles, and why detectives say there was no foul play in his death.

Bernadette Giacomazzo42 days ago
Florida Man Files Lawsuit After Alligator Bites Face
Life

Florida Man Sues Airboat Tour Company Over Alleged Baby Alligator Bite

The company says he ignored warnings. He says there were none. Here’s what the lawsuit reveals about Florida alligator encounters and comparative fault laws.

Bernadette Giacomazzo43 days ago
The West Palm Beach Taco Bell Soda Shoot-Out Ringleader Has Been Found Guilty
Life

Florida Man Found Guilty in West Palm Beach Taco Bell Love-Triangle Shooting

Jurors heard how a love triangle turned a late-night Taco Bell run into chaos, leaving two workers shot and a Florida felon facing decades in prison.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Florida Man Arrested After Getting His 'Chicken Soft Taco' Out at Taco Bell
Life

Florida Man Arrested After Getting His 'Chimichanga' Out at Taco Bell

A late-night Taco Bell run ended with cops, a $5,000 bond, and a pet fish named Baja Blast pulled from the suspect’s backpack—all while he flashed the employees.

Bernadette Giacomazzo48 days ago
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A Palm Beach County Sheriff's vehicle with a star emblem on the door.
Life

Florida Influencer Gets Traffic Ticket After Cop Says She Held Phone With Hand She Doesn’t Have

Adaptive athlete Katie shared bodycam footage from the traffic stop.

Mark Elibert52 days ago
DeenTheGreat Arrested in Florida on Attempted Robbery Charge
Pop Culture

DeenTheGreat Arrested in Florida on Attempted Robbery Charge

Police say a late-night yacht confrontation, a warned-off admirer, and a struggle over a phone led to felony attempted robbery charges for the streamer.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Carnival Cruise Line Faces Yet Another Lawsuit as Man Sues for $5M Over 'Hot Deck'
Life

Florida Man Sues Carnival Cruise Line for $5M Over Alleged Pool Deck Burns

A Florida passenger says a Carnival Magic pool deck burned his bare feet within seconds. Now he’s demanding $5 million and answers from the cruise giant.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago

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