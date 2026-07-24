Lil Nas X

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Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Celebrates Being Home: 'Out of Rehab I Guess'

The artist was sent to rehab in connection with felony battery charges.

tara mahadevan36 days ago
Lil Nas X at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lil Nas X Says He's 'Never Had Sex With a Girl'

The queer rapper-singer considers himself "one of the girls" although he's never been sexually intimate with one.

Jaelani Turner-Williams98 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 06: Lil Nas X is seen at the Van Nuys courthouse on April 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lil Nas X Accepts Court-Approved Mental Health Treatment After Felony Battery Charges

The 2-time Grammy winner will attend the program in lieu of serving jail time.

Jaelani Turner-Williams113 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Speaks to Reporters, Tips Busker $100 After Court Appearance for LA Arrest

He also tipped a busker $100 for playing a Radiohead song.

Trey Alston135 days ago
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BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - March 27, 2025: Lil Nas X appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing May 8, 2025 in Burbank, California.
Music

Lil Nas X Is 'Doing Amazing' Months After Arrest, Lawyer Says

Lawyer Drew Finding expects a "positive resolution" after Lil Nas X was charged with battery and resisting an officer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams253 days ago
Lil Nas X wearing a fur coat and cowboy hat, smiling at an event.
Music

Lil Nas X Is in 'Treatment' After LA Arrest, Lawyer Says: 'This Is a Bump That He's Gonna Get Over'

Lil Nas X is facing felony charges in connection with the much-publicized arrest.

Trace William Cowen316 days ago
Lil Nas X and his father
Music

Lil Nas X's Father Blames Fame For His Son's Meltdown: 'It's Like a High'

"When you get to that level, you want that drug again, you want to hit that high again," Robert Stafford said.

Trey Alston331 days ago
Lil Nas X in a fur coat and cowboy hat at a GLAAD event, standing in front of a backdrop with logos.
Music

Police Audio Reveals Taser, Helicopter Seemingly Used in Lil Nas X’s Felony Arrest

The DA charged Lil Nas X with assault on 3 officers and more.

Mark Elibert336 days ago
Lil Nas X with short curly hair and a beard wearing a yellow sweater, standing outside a modern building.
Music

Lil Nas X Speaks Out After Felony Arrest, Roaming L.A. Streets Naked at Night: 'F*cking Terrifying'

The two-time Grammy winner received three felony charges of battery and one charge of resisting an officer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
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Rapper Lil Nas X attends his arraignment at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 25, 2025 in Van Nuys, California.
Music

Lil Nas X’s Dad Denies His Son Was Using Drugs Prior to Naked Arrest and Hospitalization

The rapper was seen roaming the streets in his underwear and is currently facing criminal charges.

Jade Gomez337 days ago
US rapper Lil Nas X attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025.
Music

Lil Nas X Hit With Four Felony Charges After Allegedly Attacking Cops, Roaming Streets in Underwear

The "Old Town Road" rapper was captured on video roaming the streets of Los Angeles in his underwear last week.

Joe Price337 days ago
Lil Nas X.
Music

Lil Nas X Video Shows Rapper Strutting Naked Before Arrest

The two-time Grammy winner was spotted rapping Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse while walking naked down a street in Los Angeles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams339 days ago
Lil Nas X.
Music

Lil Nas X's Viral Naked Stroll Boots Hit eBay For $10,000

The rapper was arrested for "battery on a police officer" shortly after shedding the white cowboy boots.

Trey Alston339 days ago
Lil Nas X
Music

Lil Nas X Will Remain Behind Bars Until Bail Hearing Next Week

He alleged to have charged at officers while experiencing what some observers believed to be an overdose.

Trey Alston340 days ago
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Lil Nas X wandering the Short Stories Hotel in Hollywood before arrest.
Music

Lil Nas X Seen Wandering Shirtless Hours Before Police Battery Arrest in Surveillance Footage

The artist was booked and charged with a misdemeanor after walking in Hollywood wearing only underwear and cowboy boots.

Kris Seavers340 days ago
Lil Nas X reportedly walking in his underwear on Los Angeles street.
Music

Lil Nas X Arrested, Charged With Misdemeanor After Roaming LA Streets in Underwear and Cowboy Boots

The singer was reportedly booked for battery on a peace officer and awaits charges.

Joe Price341 days ago

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