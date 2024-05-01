$600 'Pee-Stained' Designer Jeans Sell Out

Accidents will happen, and then they’ll become fashionable.
Jordanluca, a British-Italian menswear brand, stirred some controversy with its pair of “Stain Stonewash” Jeans featuring a dark stain in the groin area.
As pointed out by the New York Post, the “pee stain denim” made its official debut at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection show during Milan Fashion Week.
Just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder, the lighter wash version of the jeans, which retail for $610 USD, have completely sold out online.
It’s not clear when Jordanluca will restock the groin-stained jeans again but people can register to receive a notification if they are made available again.
According to Vogue Business, the brand, which was founded by Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto in 2018, saw an increase of 15 percent in sales between 2022 and 2023, crossing $500,000.
It’s worth noting you can easily recreate the look without breaking the bank by using a pair of jeans you already own and any liquid of your choice for the “stain.” Choose wisely though.