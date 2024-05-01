$600 'Pee-Stained' Designer Jeans Sell Out

Accidents will happen, and then they’ll become fashionable.

Jordanluca, a British-Italian menswear brand, stirred some controversy with its pair of “Stain Stonewash” Jeans featuring a dark stain in the groin area.

As pointed out by the New York Post, the “pee stain denim” made its official debut at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 Collection show during Milan Fashion Week.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder, the lighter wash version of the jeans, which retail for $610 USD, have completely sold out online.