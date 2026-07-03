Converse

Converse is an American footwear and apparel brand founded in 1908 in Malden, Massachusetts, and acquired by Nike in 2003. The company's product line spans basketball shoes, casual sneakers, and lifestyle apparel, with its catalog anchored by the Chuck Taylor All Star, the One Star, the Jack Purcell, and the Run Star Hike, among other silhouettes. The brand operates retail stores globally and is headquartered in Boston. While the Chuck Taylor All Star remains the brand's most iconic product — worn by NBA players in the 1920s and '30s before becoming a canvas for subcultural expression across punk, grunge, and hip-hop — Converse's broader identity has evolved significantly under Nike's ownership. The brand has developed signature lines for NBA players including Dwyane Wade and, more recently, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose SHAI 001 marks Converse Basketball's most serious re-entry into performance footwear in decades. Collaborations with designers like Tyler, the Creator, Comme des Garçons, and A-Cold-Wall* have positioned Converse as one of the most collaboration-active brands in the sneaker market.

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'Slither' Shai 001
Sneakers

The Converse Shai 001 Gets Covered in Snakeskin

The 'Slither' Shai 001 releases in July.

Victor Deng61 days ago
'Steel' Converse Shai 001
Sneakers

The Converse Shai 001 Goes Full Chrome

Here's how to buy the 'Steell' Converse Shai 001.

Victor Deng74 days ago
Noah x Converse Chuck 70
Sneakers

Noah NY's First Converse Collab Releases This Week

Here's how to buy the Noah x Converse Chuck 70 collection.

Victor Deng116 days ago
Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3
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Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3, Nike Kobe 3 Low, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng130 days ago
Converse Shai 001
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Blush' Converse Shai 001

The pink-colored Converse Shai 001 releases in March.

Victor Deng133 days ago
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'Kentucky Denim' Converse Cons
Sneakers

How to Buy the Converse Cons 'Kentucky Denim' Retro

The 'Kentucky Denim' Converse Cons releases in March.

Victor Deng140 days ago
Ebay’s Craziest Sneakers: 15 Rare and Weird Sneakers You’ve Never Seen Before
Sneakers

Ebay’s Craziest Sneakers: 15 Rare and Weird Sneakers You’ve Never Seen Before

From Air Jordan 15 variations to the Nike Double Team, here are the craziest sneaker finds on Ebay.

Victor Deng142 days ago
Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High
Sneakers

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1, 'Wolf Grey' Jordan 5, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng144 days ago
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Sneakers

NBA All-Star Sneakers 2026: Release Guide

The '3D' Kobe 6, the Levi's x Air Jordan 3, and more are releasing this weekend.

Victor Deng155 days ago
Shai 001 ‘Truffle’
Sneakers

The ‘Truffle’ Converse Shai 001s Release Next Week

Here’s how to buy the Shai 001 ‘Truffle.’

Victor Deng161 days ago
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'Clean Slate' Converse Shai 001
Sneakers

'Clean Slate' Shai 001, Nike Book 2, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Clean Slate' Shai 001 headlines this week's best releases.

Victor Deng200 days ago
'Clean Slate' Shai 001
Sneakers

The Converse Shai 001 Gets an All White Colorway for the New Year

The 'Clean Slate' Shai 001 releases this week.

Victor Deng201 days ago
Best New Sneaker Models of 2025
Sneakers

The Best New Sneaker Models of 2025

Adidas Anthony Edwards 2? Nike Vomero Plus? Pharrell x Adidas Jellyfish? Here's how they rank.

Zac Dubasik220 days ago
'Winter Red' Shai 001
Sneakers

Christmas Colors Appear on the Converse Shai 001

Here's how to buy the 'Winter Red' Shai 001 releasing in December.

Victor Deng234 days ago

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