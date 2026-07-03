Converse

Converse is an American footwear and apparel brand founded in 1908 in Malden, Massachusetts, and acquired by Nike in 2003. The company's product line spans basketball shoes, casual sneakers, and lifestyle apparel, with its catalog anchored by the Chuck Taylor All Star, the One Star, the Jack Purcell, and the Run Star Hike, among other silhouettes. The brand operates retail stores globally and is headquartered in Boston. While the Chuck Taylor All Star remains the brand's most iconic product — worn by NBA players in the 1920s and '30s before becoming a canvas for subcultural expression across punk, grunge, and hip-hop — Converse's broader identity has evolved significantly under Nike's ownership. The brand has developed signature lines for NBA players including Dwyane Wade and, more recently, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose SHAI 001 marks Converse Basketball's most serious re-entry into performance footwear in decades. Collaborations with designers like Tyler, the Creator, Comme des Garçons, and A-Cold-Wall* have positioned Converse as one of the most collaboration-active brands in the sneaker market.