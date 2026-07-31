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Pop Culture
Amber Rose Claps Back at Commenter Saying She’s Been Cheated on Due to ‘Karma From How She Did' 21 Savage
Rose, whose breakup with the Atlanta MC was made official in March 2018, has previously been accused of cheating on 21, who called “cap” on those rumors.Brenton Blanchet