Amber Rose

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Amber Rose Sues Members-Only Social Club After a Christmas Ornament Fell on Her Head
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Sues Beverly Hills Club After Holiday Ornament Concussion

Inside Amber Rose’s Beverly Hills nightmare: the New Year’s Eve party, the falling ornament and the concussion she says left her with ongoing symptoms.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Split image. Left: Joseline Hernandez has long black hair and wears a brown jacket. Right: Amber Rose has a shaved head, glasses, and tattoos.
Pop Culture

Joseline Hernandez Addresses Amber Rose, Says She'd 'Want to Kill' Herself If Husband Left for Cher

The "Joseline's Cabaret" star took aim at Rose's situation with ex Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Kanye West and Amber Rose arrive at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, NY, USA.
Music

Amber Rose Says She May Have Caused Kanye West’s 2009 VMAs Interruption of Taylor Swift

The media personality recalls "not expecting" the 'BULLY' rapper to grab the mic from Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams92 days ago
Wiz Khalifa and Ye
Music

Wiz Khalifa Reflects on 2016 'KK' Twitter Beef with Kanye West

Khalifa slammed Ye when he thought the Chicago rapper was biting from Max B.

tara mahadevan107 days ago
Amber Rose
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Thinks White People Should Be Able to Say 'N-Word'

“Because when you really stop giving a f*ck about stupid, dumbass f*cking words, we’ll stop killing each other," she said.

Trey Alston130 days ago
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Wiz Khalifa with braids and a white sleeveless hoodie punches son Bash, who wears a black hoodie and colorful socks.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Gives Son ‘Bash’ 13 Punches for 13th Birthday: ‘Still Doin Birthday Licks in This House'

The 38-year-old rapper instructed his newly teenage son to "take it like a G" and breathe out after each hit.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
MemeHouse’s A-list Halloween party saw attendees such as Miguel and Amber Rose.
Pop Culture

Inside MemeHouse and Unruly's A-List Halloween Party Featuring Miguel and Amber Rose

MemeHouse packed CBS Studios with music, celebs, and chaos at one of L.A.’s most exclusive Halloween parties.

Eli Lippman282 days ago
Eric Adams, Sneako, and Amber Rose
Pop Culture

Sneako Smokes Cigars With Mayor Eric Adams and Amber Rose

Sneako interviewed New York City's mayor.

Trey Alston417 days ago
Amber Rose and Tory Lanez
Music

Amber Rose Says Tory Lanez Should Be Pardoned if Wrongly Convicted: ‘He Is a Father’

“This isn’t about music, gender or popularity it’s about justice," she wrote.

tara mahadevan441 days ago
Amber Rose is adamant that "we all come from the motherland."
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Hits Back At Critics Following 'African Queen' Backlash: 'Kiss my Ass'

The model and media personality believes even white people should be able to call themselves "African Queens."

Jaelani Turner-Williams453 days ago
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Lil Yachty and Veeze
Music

Lil Yachty, Veeze Namedrop Amber Rose, Odell Beckham Jr., Larsa Pippen, and Lionel Messi on New Song

The new track follows the two rappers' recent collab, "Sorry Not Sorry."

tara mahadevan489 days ago
Club Shay Shay/YouTube
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Says She’s Done With Feminism After Experiencing Its ‘Dark Side’

Rose, who previously held a SlutWalk, accused some feminists of extortion and false pregnancies.

Jaelani Turner-Williams518 days ago
A split image showing Amber Rose and Diddy.
Music

Amber Rose Says She's Been to 'Every' Diddy Party But Never Got Invited to His Alleged 'Freak-Offs'

While she never saw any evidence of Diddy's alleged sexual misconduct, she did label him "an abuser" for assaulting Cassie.

Joe Price518 days ago
Amber Rose sits next to Kanye West.
Music

Amber Rose Revisits False Claim About Ye Liking Fingers in His Booty: 'It Was Childish'

Amber talks about getting even with the artist formerly known as Kanye West after claiming he took 30 showers following their breakup.

Jose Martinez519 days ago
Amber Rose with shaved head and tattoo, Kanye West wearing sunglasses, and Bianca Censori with sleek hair.
Music

Amber Rose Thinks Ye Styles Bianca Censori: ‘He Wants All His Friends to Wanna F*ck His Girlfriend’

The model, who dated Ye from 2008 to 2010, suggests that he purposely styles his partners to dress provocatively and explained how she rebelled against it.

Alex Ocho519 days ago
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Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez in a split image.
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Hasn't Forgiven Joseline Hernandez, Claims She Turned Down Her Sexual Advances (UPDATE)

The two got into a physical fight during the recording of an episode of the reality series 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition.'

Joe Price519 days ago
Travis Scott at Cactus Jack Softball Classic
Music

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Softball Classic Returns in 2025

Featuring Metro Boomin, Dave Chappelle, Teyana Taylor, and more

Trey Alston601 days ago

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