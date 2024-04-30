Kapital Founder Toshikiyo Hirata Dies

Toshikiyo Hirata, founder of the iconic Japanese fashion brand Kapital, has died.

The news of Hirata’s passing was shared by Denim Dudes via Instagram on Saturday. Photographer Eric Kvatek, who had worked with the brand for several years, confirmed the news known to the blog.

“Toshikiyo Hirata, founder of legendary Japanese brand @kapitalglobal has sadly passed away. Shout out to our buddy @eric_kvatek for sharing this sad news with the denim community,” wrote Denim Dudes on IG.

“Toshikiyo’s son Kiro has taken the Kapital brand to amazing levels, accompanied by Eric’s unique photography work over recent years and we have no doubt that Toshikiyo-San’s legacy will live on for many years to come. Our condolences go out to all the Kapital family 💔,” they added.