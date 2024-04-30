Lil Uzi Vert’s Rare Himalaya Birkin Bag Is Valued Around $200,000. Here’s Where They Got it

Coachella 2024 came to a close last weekend. And while we loved the performances from acts like Tyler, the Creator and Lil Yachty, we can't stop thinking about the handbag Lil Uzi Vert brought on stage.
It wasn’t just any ordinary handbag. Uzi hit the stage toting a super rare version of Hermès’ iconic Birkin bag customized with silver details from Chrome Hearts. According to luxury consignment boutique Justin Reed, the bag is the Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Birkin 30, a variation highly coveted by collectors.
Uzi purchased the bag from Casanova Vintage, a well-known luxury consignment store that has been operating in Japan for the past 10 years. Casanova tells Complex via email that Uzi purchased this particular Birkin on a visit to the shop back in April 2023. While they couldn’t reveal the specific source, they acquired the bag from a known Hermès collector. It did not feature the Chrome Hearts accouterments at the time of purchase. Uzi added them after the fact, which makes their bag a true one-of-one. Justin Reed notes that it could not give a completely accurate appraisal without seeing the bag firsthand, it tells Complex that its worth around $100,000. Casanova valued the bag at around $200,000.
“Seeing Uzi holding the bag on stage reminded us of the time they came into the store and the fun memories we shared when they came to Japan,” a representative for Casanova tells Complex. “Uzi san bought a lot of things from our store. Truth be told, we don’t quite remember all the things we sold him. One item he purchased from us was a very historic and iconic Louis Vuitton Sybilla bag commemorating the LV monogram’s 100th anniversary.”
This particular LV bag was by Spanish designer Sybilla. It’s most interesting feature is a built-in umbrella that allows for hands-free use.
Not everyone was as fond of Uzi’s viral moment on stage. 50 Cent took to Instagram to give his brief thoughts on Uzi’s look, which also featured a red leather crop top with puffy shoulders, red nails, and ruffled white socks. “Something is in the water 😧what make you do that bro?” 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram. But don’t expect the naysayers to deter Uzi from these types of fashion choices. They’ve been making waves for this type of stuff their whole career.
Casanova isn’t just a go-to source for Uzi, plenty of celebrities have paid a visit to the shop over the years from Pharrell to Kim Kardashian. So if you are ever in Japan looking for some luxury goods, you know Casanova is the real deal.
Considering Uzi’s shopping habits, don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last time we see them toting something they scooped up from Casanova. Now, we just wish we could get a look at his entire bag collection.