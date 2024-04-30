Kim Kardashian’s New Haircut Has People Comparing Her to Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori

On the other hand, Censori and Kardashian seem to be cordial with each other. The two were photographed standing next to each other at Ye’s Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco last month.

Earlier this month, the LAPD opened an investigation on Ye after the 46-year-old rapper supposedly punched an unidentified man for allegedly physically assaulting Censori at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

Ye gave his side of the story while talking to Justin Laboy for his new podcast The Download, saying, “My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chaeteau [Marmont] and then this guy...just grabbed my wife … I didn’t see it directly, and she started explaining to me what happened. So then I walked over and found him and then I’m talking to different security, not just the security that be with me, but other security like, ‘Okay, let’s get this guy just escorted out or something.’”

Ye continued, “And then I talked to the guy and I say, ‘Yo, I need you to just— you need to leave right now’ and he’s like ‘Oh, it’s okay, it’s okay.’ It’s like, no, it’s not okay, it wasn’t okay. Then he saw it wasn’t okay, had to go to bed early, tucked this n***a in.”

“He had to go to bed early,” Ye added with a laugh.