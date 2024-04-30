Kim Kardashian’s New Haircut Has People Comparing Her to Ye’s Wife Bianca Censori

Kardashian debuted her new look on Monday via Instagram.

Apr 30, 2024
Kim Kardashian’s new hairstyle is giving some people déjà vu.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder has been known to reinvent her style over the years. However, Kim’s latest reinvention has some people drawing comparison’s her ex-husband Ye’s wife, 29-year-old Bianca Censori.

In a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Monday, Kim posed in an all-black getup donning a short pink haircut. 

Whether it’s a combination of the lighting, neutral background, or blank expression in addition to the short hairstyle, social media users found comparisons to Censori’s look and let themselves be heard in Kim’s comments section. Here are some of their reactions.

On the other hand, Censori and Kardashian seem to be cordial with each other. The two were photographed standing next to each other at Ye’s Vultures 2 listening party in San Francisco last month.

Earlier this month, the LAPD opened an investigation on Ye after the 46-year-old rapper supposedly punched an unidentified man for allegedly physically assaulting Censori at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

Ye gave his side of the story while talking to Justin Laboy for his new podcast The Download, saying, “My wife is walking to the bathroom at the Chaeteau [Marmont] and then this guy...just grabbed my wife … I didn’t see it directly, and she started explaining to me what happened. So then I walked over and found him and then I’m talking to different security, not just the security that be with me, but other security like, ‘Okay, let’s get this guy just escorted out or something.’”

Ye continued, “And then I talked to the guy and I say, ‘Yo, I need you to just— you need to leave right now’ and he’s like ‘Oh, it’s okay, it’s okay.’ It’s like, no, it’s not okay, it wasn’t okay. Then he saw it wasn’t okay, had to go to bed early, tucked this n***a in.” 

“He had to go to bed early,” Ye added with a laugh.

