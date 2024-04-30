People Point Out Irony of Man in Denim Tears Hoodie Spewing Racism at Black Pro-Palestine Protesters

What happens when your values are at odds with your fashion?

That seemed to be the case for at least one University of California counterprotester in Los Angeles amid the university’s ongoing clash with pro-Palestine demonstrators.

According to KTLA, students and non-student activists set up an encampment at UCLA on Thursday to denounce Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack close to the Gaza border that left 1,200 civilians dead. The protesters are calling for the university to divest all ties from Israel and call for a ceasefire.

Footage from a planned counter-protest in support of Jewish students on Sunday at the UCLA campus emerged on X (formerly known as Twitter).