People Point Out Irony of Man in Denim Tears Hoodie Spewing Racism at Black Pro-Palestine Protesters

The incident occurred at a counterprotest in support of Jewish students at the UCLA campus on Sunday where a pro-Palestine encampment emerged.

Apr 30, 2024
UCLA faculty joined with Pro-Palestinian supporters at UCLA on Monday, April 29, 2024. Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian supporters joined in a march from their encampment in front of Royce Hall to areas around the campus.
David Crane/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images
What happens when your values are at odds with your fashion? 

That seemed to be the case for at least one University of California counterprotester in Los Angeles amid the university’s ongoing clash with pro-Palestine demonstrators.

According to KTLA, students and non-student activists set up an encampment at UCLA on Thursday to denounce Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack close to the Gaza border that left 1,200 civilians dead. The protesters are calling for the university to divest all ties from Israel and call for a ceasefire.

Footage from a planned counter-protest in support of Jewish students on Sunday at the UCLA campus emerged on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Today at UCLA: Zionists yelling “animal” “go listen to your master” and “fuck BLM” at Black pro-Palestinian protesters… but we’re the violent ones right? pic.twitter.com/9zlS40qUB0

One tense clip features an unidentified counterprotester shouting, “Go listen to your master” and “pussy,” allegedly to a group of Black pro-Palestine protesters. However, some social media users couldn't help but notice one specific detail about the man’s clothing.

As pointed out by one X user, the counterprotester was wearing a Denim Tears “Cotton Wreath” hoodie designed by Tremaine Emory. It's part of the designer’s “Systemic Racism Controls America” collection in collaboration with Arthur Jafa.

He is screaming, “GO BACK TO YOUR MASTER,” while wearing Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears ‘Cotton Wreath’ hoodie. A hoodie that, “is intended to symbolise the strife of Black people within the cotton trade and in America today.”

He is wearing a Denim Tears Cotton
Wreath hoodie… https://t.co/SvDJ2DA4n9 pic.twitter.com/pB9MWq1rmF

"He is screaming, 'GO BACK TO YOUR MASTER,' while wearing Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears ‘Cotton Wreath’ hoodie," wrote LeftSentThis on X. "A hoodie that, 'is intended to symbolise the strife of Black people within the cotton trade and in America today.'"

The extreme levels of irony wearing DENIM TEARS and being a Zionist, AND TELLING A BLACK PERSON TO LISTEN TO THEIR MASTER?!?!?! https://t.co/PVrg9iD2mp

An Asian man wearing Denim Tears, a brand founded by a Black man, telling Black people to go back to their master… https://t.co/bf67jTTWdK

Bro got on a denimtears hoodie with cotton wreaths being racist is nasty work lol. https://t.co/w5kQNSHFwy

asian american zionist wearing a denim tears hoodie i just want to know where it all went wrong https://t.co/uJpkZfgGLA pic.twitter.com/IC6SmdFRsL

This nigga yelling “go listen to your master” in denim tears gotta be the most ironic shit I’ve ever seen 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dTPSof1f00

is my guy in a Denim Tears cotton wreath hoodie talking crazy to Black and brown people?

street wear is COOKED. 🤣😩 pic.twitter.com/G4hpLuFM19

“go listen to ur master” while wearing a denim tears cotton wreath hoodie is actually madness https://t.co/umSzm5surw

ok.

Why is dog literally asian with a denim tears hoodie on.. what am I missing.

Am i tweaking ? Or is this a glitch ? https://t.co/WbPXVaX2g4

Emory abruptly left his creative director role at Supreme last August but did not initially disclose the motive behind his exit. He later revealed that he walked away from the famed streetwear brand due to “systemic racial issues the company has” over a pending collaboration with Jafa.

According to the New York Times, a growing number of college campuses across the country have seen pro-Palestine student activism in recent days, causing clashes between university administrators and law enforcement. 

The Times reports that at least 108 protesters were arrested at Columbia University in New York City on April 18 after university administrators promised a crackdown on encampments. Over 800 arrests have been reported so far across 20 university campuses across the U.S. since April 17.

