Jun Takahashi

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NIGO in a denim outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a modern, copper-roofed structure indoors.
Style

NIGO's Human Made to Acquire Jun Takahashi's Undercover as Part of Strategy to 'Cultivate Culture'

If all goes as planned, Undercover will become a consolidated subsidiary by 2028.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Off-White x Nike Collection 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Sneakers

More Nike Collabs Are Coming for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Nike tapped Ambush, Undercover, Sacai, and Off-White to collaborate on new apparel collections for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Here is the release info.

Victor Deng1829 days ago
Undercover x Nike Overbreak SP 'Black' DD1789 001 Pair
Sneakers

Undercover's Nike Overbreak Collaboration Is Releasing Again

Jun Takahashi's Undercover x Nike Overbreak collaboration is releasing again in March 2021. Click here for an official look and additional info.

Victor Deng1967 days ago
Verdy of Girls Don't Cry
Style

Verdy Talks Origins of His Brands Girls Don't Cry and Wasted Youth, Teases New Nike Collab

Wasted Youth &amp; Girls Don't Cry designer Verdy talks about being the next one up, working with legends like Nigo &amp; teases new Nike collaboration.

Aria Hughes2481 days ago
rhude puma2
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Rhude, Bape, John Elliott, Kith, and More

A detailed look at some of this week's best men's style releases including new drops from Rhude, Bape, John Elliott, Kith, and more.

Lei Takanashi2543 days ago
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Undercover x Nike Daybreak Bright Citron/Black Summit White BV4594 700 Pair
Sneakers

New Release Date for the 'Bright Citron' Undercover x Nike Daybreak

A new Undercover x Nike Daybreak colorway is set to release soon in 'Bright Citron.' Find the release date and more details on the collaboration here.

Mike DeStefano2556 days ago
Off White x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'MCA Chicago' CI1173 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 'Animal 3.0' pack, 'MCA' Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, and more.

Mike DeStefano2558 days ago
Undercover Nike Daybreak
Sneakers

Nike Cancels Undercover's Daybreak Collab in China

Nike has reportedly canceled Undercover's Daybreak collaboration in China following controversial comments made by designer Jun Takahashi.

Riley Jones2576 days ago
Nike Zoom LeBron 3 QS 'Houston All Star' AO2434 400 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's biggest sneaker releases including the 'Houston' Nike Zoom LeBron 3, Undercover x Nike Daybreak, Nike Air Max 720 OBJ, and more.

Mike DeStefano2586 days ago
Undercover x Nike SFB Mountain Boot 'Obsidian/University Red' (Heel)
Sneakers

Undercover's Re-Imagined SFB Mountain Boot Is Releasing Soon

Images have surfaced of two colorways of the upcoming Undercover x Nike SFB Mountain boot rumored to release in Summer 2019.

Mike DeStefano2656 days ago
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Undercover x Converse Chuck 70 'New Warriors' Black 5
Sneakers

Undercover's Converse Collab Is for 'New Warriors'

A detailed look at both pairs from the upcoming Undercover x Converse Chuck 70 'New Warriors' pack. Check out official release details here.

Mike DeStefano2684 days ago
Nike Gyakusou Spring 2019 Collection
Sneakers

Nike Reveals Its Latest Gyakusou Running Collection

Nike has officially unveiled its Gyakusou running collection for Spring 2019 featuring the Pegasus Turbo and VaporFly 4%.

Mike DeStefano2711 days ago
Undercover x Nike Air Max 720 Paris Fashion Week FW19 1
Sneakers

Undercover Debuts More Nike Collabs at Paris Fashion Week

Undercover debuted two brand new Nike collaborations during its Fall/Winter 2019 runway show at Paris Fashion Week on the Air Max 720 and a React sneakerboot.

Mike DeStefano2738 days ago
Off White x Nike Blazer 'All Hallows' Eve' AA3832 700 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

This week's sneaker releases include drops Off-White x Nike, Adidas, Puma, Air Jordan, and more.

Mike DeStefano2844 days ago
Nike Zoom Fly SP Gyakusou 'Royal Blue' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike's Zoom Fly SP Gyakusou Collab Has a Release Date

Nike has revealed three new colorways of the Zoom Fly SP created by Jun Takahashi for the Gyakusou line. Royal blue, navy blue, and black pairs will release.

Mike DeStefano2852 days ago
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