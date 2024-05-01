3.1 Phillip Lim Launches 'Crafting Selfhood' Art Exhibition in Celebration of AAPI Heritage Month

Contributing artists include Janny Baek, Julia Chiang, Cecile Chong, Phaan Howng, and more.

May 01, 2024
Three smartphones on display stands showing abstract wallpapers, part of an art installation
Image via Angela Hau
A new exhibition is now open to the public at 3.1 Phillip Lim’s New York flagship.

Crafting Selfhood, per press notes, is inspired, in part, by the brand’s creative director and co-founder (alongside Wen Zhou) Phillip Lim having put a new spin on the ID lineup by way of Anish Kapoor sculptures. To launch the exhibition, which is timed to celebrate both AAPI Heritage Month and NYCxDESIGN week, the brand held an opening reception at its flagship on Tuesday.

Those in attendance included Tommy Ton, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Tina Leung, Peter Ash Lee, Vanessa Hong, Sho Shibuya, Ezra William, Dario Calmese, Ivy Getty, Tyler Joe, and many more.

Below, see a selection of shots from Tuesday’s event, as well as closer looks at the pieces themselves. Janny Baek, Julia Chiang, Cecile Chong, Phaan Howng, Lena Imamura, Sonya Yong James, Myung Jin Kim, Antonia Kuo, Eunji Jun, Halin Lee, Eny Lee Parker, Linda Sormin, and Steffany Tran all contributed work to the exhibition, which runs through May 23.

Woman in a black sleeveless top and lace-trimmed skirt sits on steps, speaking and gesturing, as another takes her photo
Image via Soraya Kohsar
Two men at an event, one in a camouflage jacket and white pants, the other in a brown coat and scarf
Image via Soraya Kohsar
People attending an art exhibition with a golden sculpture in the foreground
Image via Soraya Kohsar
Two people sitting on steps in a room, conversing happily, surrounded by artistic decor and a few onlookers
Image via Soraya Kohsar
Three people posing indoors, two holding drinks, wearing eclectic casual attire; no celebrities to name
Image via Soraya Kohsar
Two individuals engage in conversation; one holds a large fan with text, the other carries a brown bag
Image via Soraya Kohsar
Artistic ceramic vases on wooden pedestals in a boutique, with a mirror and clothing racks in the background
Image via Angela Hau
A modern boutique interior with artwork on pedestals and fashionable clothing items on display
Image via Angela Hau
Interior of a boutique with sculptural decor and clothing displays on wooden pedestals
Image via Angela Hau
Elegant black pants with floral embroidery hung on a minimalist rack beside a stone sculpture on a pedestal
Image via Angela Hau
Interior design of a room with various decorative objects on display, wooden furniture, and a column
Image via Angela Hau
Modern minimalist entryway with a stylish wooden bench and elegant brass-framed mirror
Image via Angela Hau
Art installation featuring abstract ceramic sculptures on a pedestal in a gallery with soft lighting
Image via Angela Hau
Elegant black sculptural dress with beaded detailing on display against a plain wall, artistic fashion piece
Image via Angela Hau
Modern interior with artistic wooden bench and unique column lighting
Image via Angela Hau
3.1 Phillip Lim store facade with an artistic window display sculpture
Image via Angela Hau
Handcrafted ceramic vases on display, varying shapes and textures, exhibited in a gallery setting
Image via Angela Hau
AAPI Heritage MonthArtArt ExhibitionsNew YorkArtists

