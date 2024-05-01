3.1 Phillip Lim Launches 'Crafting Selfhood' Art Exhibition in Celebration of AAPI Heritage Month

A new exhibition is now open to the public at 3.1 Phillip Lim’s New York flagship.

Crafting Selfhood, per press notes, is inspired, in part, by the brand’s creative director and co-founder (alongside Wen Zhou) Phillip Lim having put a new spin on the ID lineup by way of Anish Kapoor sculptures. To launch the exhibition, which is timed to celebrate both AAPI Heritage Month and NYCxDESIGN week, the brand held an opening reception at its flagship on Tuesday.

Those in attendance included Tommy Ton, Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Tina Leung, Peter Ash Lee, Vanessa Hong, Sho Shibuya, Ezra William, Dario Calmese, Ivy Getty, Tyler Joe, and many more.

Below, see a selection of shots from Tuesday’s event, as well as closer looks at the pieces themselves. Janny Baek, Julia Chiang, Cecile Chong, Phaan Howng, Lena Imamura, Sonya Yong James, Myung Jin Kim, Antonia Kuo, Eunji Jun, Halin Lee, Eny Lee Parker, Linda Sormin, and Steffany Tran all contributed work to the exhibition, which runs through May 23.