Airei Wants Fans to Set Its Asics Collab on Fire

The Los Angeles-based fashion label Airei has joined forces with Asics once again for another DIY-styled sneaker project. After releasing an all-black Gel-Quantum Kinetic collab in February, the duo is now introducing the sneaker in a natural color palette.
Much like the previous pair, the standout design element of this latest Airei x Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic is the premium khadi gauze covering the entirety of the upper. Airei founder Drew Curry says the sneaker is designed to allow wearers to customize the shoe as they please, including burning the fabric, as seen in the imagery below.
"Asics has been a fantastic partner with the ideas I wanted to explore initially getting into footwear. With how the sneaker world operates at the moment, I thought something really personal hand-done offered a unique perspective, "Airei founder Drew Curry said. "One that I explore through clothing with Airei. Asics understood my concept right away and let me explore it initially just for my Oaris Fashion Week shows, but they loved the initial ideas and their 'crafts for mind' projects were the perfect outlet to explore these ideas. So our partnership came about really because of great timing for us and for Asics."
It's also worth mentioning that getting a pair of the Airei x Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic won't be easy as only 50 pairs of the sneaker will be released this Friday, May 3, exclusively at Dover Street Market New York for $265.