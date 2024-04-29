Airei Wants Fans to Set Its Asics Collab on Fire

"Asics has been a fantastic partner with the ideas I wanted to explore initially getting into footwear. With how the sneaker world operates at the moment, I thought something really personal hand-done offered a unique perspective, "Airei founder Drew Curry said. "One that I explore through clothing with Airei. Asics understood my concept right away and let me explore it initially just for my Oaris Fashion Week shows, but they loved the initial ideas and their 'crafts for mind' projects were the perfect outlet to explore these ideas. So our partnership came about really because of great timing for us and for Asics."

It's also worth mentioning that getting a pair of the Airei x Asics Gel-Quantum Kinetic won't be easy as only 50 pairs of the sneaker will be released this Friday, May 3, exclusively at Dover Street Market New York for $265.