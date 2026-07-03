NIGO

NIGO is a Japanese fashion designer, DJ, and entrepreneur best known as the founder of the streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE), launched in 1993. He pioneered the fusion of Japanese street culture and global hip-hop, creating signature designs like the shark hoodie and the Ape Head camo pattern, which have become enduring symbols in streetwear. Beyond BAPE, NIGO is also the founder of Human Made and creative director of the luxury brand Kenzo, further establishing his influence in contemporary fashion while producing music that reflects his broad creative vision. NIGO’s work is noted for its blend of vintage Japanese motifs and contemporary streetwear, especially visible in his limited-edition collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and Nike. His releases generate collector enthusiasm by reimagining nostalgic elements through innovative designs, turning each drop into a cultural milestone that resonates deeply within the global streetwear community.

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"NIGO: From Japan with Love" at the Design Museum - Photocall
Style

Design Museum Unveils Final NIGO x Nike Apparel Drop

The apparel drop is available now online and at the Kensington High Street store.

Alex Ocho8 days ago
NIGO in a denim outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a modern, copper-roofed structure indoors.
Style

NIGO's Human Made to Acquire Jun Takahashi's Undercover as Part of Strategy to 'Cultivate Culture'

If all goes as planned, Undercover will become a consolidated subsidiary by 2028.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Nigo attends the photocall for "NIGO: From Japan with Love" at Design Museum.
Style

Nigo Calls Bape a 'Big Mistake...But in a Good Way'

Nigo sold 90 percent of his share in Bape in 2011, but stayed on as creative director for two years.

Jose Martinez79 days ago
Nigo's Nike Air Force 1 Low 'LO2'
Sneakers

How to Buy Nigo's 'LO2' Nike Air Force 1 Collab

The 'LO2' Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 releases in May.

Victor Deng86 days ago
Human Made x Coca-Cola
Style

Human Made and Coca-Cola Reconnect for Third Capsule Collection

The seven-piece capsule features a twill cap, sweatshirt and vintage-inspired Coca-Cola can.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
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The streetwear brands you should know including LRG, Stüssy, Carpet Company, Denim Tears, and Billionaire Boys Club.
Style

30 Brands You Need to Know If You Love Streetwear, From OGs to Rising Stars

From pioneers like Stüssy to this generation's stars like Corteiz, these are the streetwear brands you should be up on.

Nick Grant107 days ago
Streetwear has grown from a niche fashion subculture into a billion-dollar industry, thanks to key figures like Virgil Abloh, The Hundreds, Stussy, Supreme, NIGO, and Pharrell.
Style

30 Things to Know About American Streetwear

From its underground beginnings to a billion-dollar industry, these are the key moments that define American streetwear.

Tyler Watamanuk115 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Nigo wears a navy cap with a structured brim. Dark sunglasses cover the eyes.
Style

Human Made Announces US Expansion, Plans to Open Retail Stores

The Japanese brand, founded by Nigo, will still be fully owned by Human Made.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Jacob the Jeweler is arguably the greatest jeweler of all time. Some of his most notable custom creations have been for Pharrell and NIGO.
Style

Ranking Jacob the Jeweler's 10 Greatest Pieces of All Time

Highlighted by his timeless work for Pharrell and NIGO, we look back at the 10 best Jacob the Jeweler pieces ever.

Mike DeStefano148 days ago
Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 6 PE
Sneakers

Caitlin Clark x Nike Kobe 6, 'Chicago' Air Jordan 1, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Chicago' Jordan 1 and Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 6 headline this week's top releases.

Victor Deng248 days ago
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Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Kintsugi
Sneakers

Next Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Inspired by Kintsugi

Here's how to buy the kintsugi-inspired Nigo x Nike Air Force 3.

Victor Deng249 days ago
Levi's x Nigo x Nike Air Force 3
Sneakers

How to Buy the Levi's x Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 Collab

One of two Levi's x Nigo x Nike Air Force 3 styles is releasing next week.

Victor Deng283 days ago
Nigo in sunglasses and a cap holds a model car in a display case labeled "The Future." A vehicle is in the background.
Style

NIGO's Hot Wheels x Mercedes-Benz Project G-Class Past II Future Replica: How to Shop on Complex

The unique piece features a removable hardtop and custom Real Riders wheels.

Trace William Cowen289 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Low 'Bred'
Sneakers

'Bred' Air Jordan 11 Low, Nigo x Nike Air Force 3, and Other Sneakers Releasing This Week

The 'Bred' Air Jordan 11 Low headlines this week's best sneaker drops.

Victor Deng451 days ago

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